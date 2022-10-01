Moldova says Russia's Gazprom cuts gas supplies by 30%

On Friday, deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said Gazprom had warned Moldova about the reduction in supplies.

Ceban said earlier that Moldovagaz had paid Gazprom $23.9 million on Friday to cover the remainder of a late advance payment for September natural gas supplies and close the debt of $35.9 million.

There had been fears in Moldova that Gazprom could cut off gas supply to one of Europe's poorest countries from Oct. 1.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)