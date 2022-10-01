Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
02:42aMoldova says Russia's Gazprom cuts gas supplies by 30%
RE
09/30U.S. has much to gain from Nord Stream damage, Russia says at U.N.
RE
09/30Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister says Gazprom has informed Moldova that October supplies of natural gas will be cut by 30%
RE
Moldova says Russia's Gazprom cuts gas supplies by 30%

10/01/2022 | 02:42am EDT
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom cut natural gas supplies to Moldova on Saturday by around 30%, the director of gas firm Moldovagaz, Vadim Ceban, said.

On Friday, deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said Gazprom had warned Moldova about the reduction in supplies.

Ceban said earlier that Moldovagaz had paid Gazprom $23.9 million on Friday to cover the remainder of a late advance payment for September natural gas supplies and close the debt of $35.9 million.

There had been fears in Moldova that Gazprom could cut off gas supply to one of Europe's poorest countries from Oct. 1.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.57% 316.79 Real-time Quote.84.26%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 77 382 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 198,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%77 382
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.15%2 097 517
SHELL PLC38.52%177 301
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-7.78%124 802
TOTALENERGIES SE8.17%116 734
EQUINOR ASA47.92%103 569