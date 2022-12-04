Moldova won't pay 50% gas advance to Gazprom by Dec. 20 -deputy PM

CHISINAU, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Moldova won't pay a 50%
advance to Russia's Gazprom by Dec. 20 for its
December gas supplies, Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister Andrei
Spinu said on Sunday.
"Moldova has not paid Gazprom's advance for December, and
until December 20 will pay only for the gas used in November,"
Spinu wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Although it has strong historical and linguistic ties to
neighbouring European Union member Romania, Moldova relies on
Gazprom for gas imports.
Gazprom has said previously it could shut off gas to Moldova
completely unless all contractual obligations are met, having
already slashed supplies by around 40% in November.
Spinu said that Moldova, a former Soviet republic, would not
pay for Gazprom gas pumped to the breakaway Moldovan region of
Transdniestria, which borders Ukraine and is run by pro-Russian
separatists.
"The obligation to pay for 5.7 million cubic meters of gas
remains with Transdniestria," he said.
(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Max Hunder
Editing by Gareth Jones, Kirsten Donovan)