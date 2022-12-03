Advanced search
12/03Moldovagaz to buy gas from Energocom as well as from Gazprom
RE
12/02Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline dip slightly
RE
11/30Analysis-Europe wary of Turkish hub to hide gas 'made in Moscow'
RE
Moldovagaz to buy gas from Energocom as well as from Gazprom

12/03/2022 | 08:34pm EST
The logo of Moldovagaz energy company is on display in Chisinau

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's natural gas company Moldovagaz will start buying gas from domestic supplier Energocom while continuing to buy it from Russia's Gazprom, the head of Moldovagaz said late on Saturday.

Gas supplies are an ongoing source of tension between Russia and Moldova, which lies between southern Ukraine and Romania.

"Starting tomorrow, Moldovagaz will purchase natural gas from two sources: 5.7 million cubic meters will be supplied by Gazprom under the current contract and according to the approved volumes for December," Vadim Ceban wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"Also, starting tomorrow, Moldovagaz will purchase natural gas from Energocom, according to daily nominations, in the amount of 3.5 million cubic meters."

It was unclear where Energocom, Moldova's state energy firm, was purchasing the gas. Ceban and Energocom were not immediately available for comment early on Sunday.

Gazprom, Russia's state producer, withdrew its latest threat to cut supplies on Nov. 28 but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if Moldova failed to make agreed payments.

In September, Energocom registered as a natural gas trader in Romania to smooth gas imports, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas in Chisinau; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
