Gazprom

GAZPROM

GAZP
Nord Stream 2's construction in Danish waters could be finished by end-April

02/08/2021 | 12:29pm EST
MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Construction of Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany in Danish waters is scheduled for completion by the end of April, Danish Maritime Authority said on Monday.

Construction had been suspended in December 2019 after the United States announced its sanctions against the project, but the German government stood by it and work has resumed.

The pipeline is mostly complete but around 120 km is left to be laid in Danish waters as well as almost 30 km in German waters, before it makes landfall at the northern German coastal town of Lubmin, near Greifswald.

In its publication, the regulator said the pipe-laying work south and south-west of Bornholm island is being carried out from the pipe-laying vessel Fortuna, assisted by the construction vessels Baltiyskiy Issledovatel, Murman and other supply vessels.

Nord Stream 2 said it will inform about its further actions in due course.

On Saturday, the consortium behind the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline said it had resumed laying pipes in Danish waters despite mounting pressure on the project from Washington. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 1.73% 221.86 End-of-day quote.4.31%
GAZPROM NEFT 2.79% 334.95 End-of-day quote.5.68%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.30% 74.3435 Delayed Quote.1.07%
