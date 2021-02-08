Nord Stream 2's construction in Danish waters could be finished by end-April

MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Construction of Nord Stream 2
undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany in Danish waters is
scheduled for completion by the end of April, Danish Maritime
Authority said on Monday.
Construction had been suspended in December 2019 after the
United States announced its sanctions against the project, but
the German government stood by it and work has resumed.
The pipeline is mostly complete but around 120 km is left to
be laid in Danish waters as well as almost 30 km in German
waters, before it makes landfall at the northern German coastal
town of Lubmin, near Greifswald.
In its publication, the regulator said the pipe-laying work
south and south-west of Bornholm island is being carried out
from the pipe-laying vessel Fortuna, assisted by the
construction vessels Baltiyskiy Issledovatel, Murman and other
supply vessels.
Nord Stream 2 said it will inform about its further actions
in due course.
On Saturday, the consortium behind the Russia-led Nord
Stream 2 natural gas pipeline said it had resumed laying pipes
in Danish waters despite mounting pressure on the project from
Washington.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)