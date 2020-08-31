Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Hold-The-Date Gazprom – IFRS Results Call – 31 August

Gazprom to release 2Q2020 IFRS Results on 31 August 2020
Conference call:
Monday 31st August at 17.00 MSK / 15.00 BST / 10.00 EDT
Gazprom will be represented on the call by:
Mr. Alexander Ivannikov
Head of Finance Department
Pre-registration
Please kindly pre-register to obtain your personalized dial-in details for the call.
Once registered, you will receive an email with your personal dial-in details and the
outlook invitation.
To pre-register, please go to the following link:
English: www.incommuk.com/clients/gazpromq2english
Russian: www.incommuk.com/clients/gazpromq2russian
Telephone Replay
This call will be recorded and hosted on our replay service until
Monday 14th September, to access the Replay:
UK: 020 3936 3001
USA: 1 845 709 8569
All other locations: +44 20 3936 3001
English Access Code: 713953
Russian Access Code: 668918
.
Disclaimer
OAO Gazprom published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 10:24:06 UTC