Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Hold-The-Date Gazprom – IFRS Results Call – 31 August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 06:25am EDT

Gazprom to release 2Q2020 IFRS Results on 31 August 2020

Conference call:

Monday 31st August at 17.00 MSK / 15.00 BST / 10.00 EDT

Gazprom will be represented on the call by:

Mr. Alexander Ivannikov

Head of Finance Department

Pre-registration

Please kindly pre-register to obtain your personalized dial-in details for the call.

Once registered, you will receive an email with your personal dial-in details and the

outlook invitation.

To pre-register, please go to the following link:

English: www.incommuk.com/clients/gazpromq2english

Russian: www.incommuk.com/clients/gazpromq2russian

Telephone Replay

This call will be recorded and hosted on our replay service until

Monday 14th September, to access the Replay:

UK: 020 3936 3001

USA: 1 845 709 8569

All other locations: +44 20 3936 3001

English Access Code: 713953

Russian Access Code: 668918

.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 10:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GAZPROM
06:25aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Hold-The-Date Gazprom – IFRS Results Call &nd..
PU
06:15aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's disclosure of quarterly report (PDF, 13..
PU
06:15aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's disclosure of quarterly report (PDF, 13..
PU
04:30aTurkish lira near record low as output plunges, Asia FX firms
RE
04:10aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom's financial information under International..
PU
03:56aRussia's Gazprom says second-quarter net profit halved to $2 billion year-on-..
RE
08/28France's Macron says he worries Nord Stream 2 increases European gas reliance..
RE
08/28France's Macron says Nord Stream 2 must not increase Europe gas reliance on R..
RE
08/28France's Macron says Nord Stream 2 must not increase Europe gas reliance on R..
RE
08/28Gazprom 2Q Pretax Profit Down 82% Amid Oil-Price Slump
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 205 M - -
Net income 2020 4 339 M - -
Net Debt 2020 46 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 4,47%
Capitalization 58 325 M 58 125 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,37 $
Last Close Price 2,47 $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM-28.83%58 125
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.43%1 870 753
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-51.81%113 572
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.71%112 223
TOTAL SE-32.32%104 123
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-25.31%54 719
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group