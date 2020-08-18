Log in
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Material Fact Statement On decision of issuer's Board of Directors

08/18/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DECISION OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)

1027700070518

of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering

00028-A

authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

August 13, 2020

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting result on decision making issue: meeting in absentia, 9 out of 11 elected Board of Directors Members submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.
    Voting result on agenda item:
    "On making amendments to Progress Report for 2019 concerning Innovative
    Development Program of Gazprom until 2025": In favor - 9 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
  3. Content of decision made by issuer's Board of Directors:

Having reviewed submitted information, Gazprom Board of Directors resolved to: Approve, as appended to Board of Directors' decision, amendments to Progress Report for 2019 concerning Innovative Development Program of Gazprom until 2025 and approved by Gazprom Board of Directors' decision No. 3420, dated May 21, 2020.

  1. Date of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): August 12, 2020.
  2. Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1322, dated August 13, 2020.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee,

Elena Mikhailova

Department Head, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)

(signature)

3.2. Date

August

13, 2020

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 17:30:09 UTC
