Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Material Fact Statement On issuer's disclosure of quarterly report

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S DISCLOSURE OF QUARTERLY REPORT

1. General information 1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer Moscow, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration 1027700070518 Number) of issuer 1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering 00028-A authority 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose www.gazprom.ru; information www.e- disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is August 13, 2020 reflected in statement (if applicable) 2. Contents of Statement

2.1. Type of document disclosed by issuer: quarterly report.

2.2. Reporting period of quarterly report disclosed by issuer: Q2 2020. 2.3. Webpage address where issuer posted its quarterly report: www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=934, www.gazprom.ru

2.4. Date of posting text of issuer's quarterly report on webpage: August 13, 2020.

2.5. Copy of quarterly report is provided upon stakeholder's request, at cost not exceeding copy's prime cost.