Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On acquisition of issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of separate entity (PDF, 149 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 03:20am EDT

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ACQUISITION OF ISSUER'S RIGHT TO DISPOSE OF CERTAIN NUMBER OF VOTES ATTACHED TO VOTING SHARES (STAKES) THAT CONSTITUTE

EQUITY CAPITAL OF SEPARATE ENTITY

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) of issuer

1027700070518

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of issuer

7736050003

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering authority

00028-A

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose information

www.gazprom.ru; www.e-disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is reflected in statement (if applicable)

September 2, 2020

2. Contents of Statement

2.1. Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of entity, in which issuer obtained right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital acquired by issuer: GPN-Asset Management Limited Liability Company.

Address of commercial entity: Saint Petersburg. INN: 7842183710.

OGRN: 1207800108900.

2.2. Type of issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity: indirect disposal.

2.3. Entities controlled by issuer (chain of entities under issuer's direct or indirect control), through which issuer obtained right to indirectly dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity:

Gazprom (Moscow, Russian Federation, INN 7736050003, OGRN 1027700070518) owns 95.679% of votes in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, INN 5504036333, OGRN 1025501701686); Gazprom Neft owns 100% of votes in GPN-Finance Limited Liability Company (Saint Petersburg, INN 8601017300, OGRN 1028600508056);

GPN-Finance owns 0.4927% of votes in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, INN 5504036333, OGRN 1025501701686); Gazprom Neft owns 100.00% of votes in GPN-Invest Limited Liability Company (address: Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, INN 7728678933, OGRN 5087746602510);

GPN-Invest owns 0.03% of votes in GPN-Asset Management Limited Liability Company

(address: Saint Petersburg, INN 7842183710, OGRN 1207800108900); Gazprom Neft owns 99.97% of votes in GPN-Asset Management Limited Liability Company

(address: Saint Petersburg, INN 7842183710, OGRN 1207800108900).

2.4. Attribute of issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity: independent disposal.

2.5. Ground for issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity (acquisition of shareholding in entity; conclusion of asset trust agreement, simple partnership agreement, contract of agency, shareholders' agreement; other agreement envisaging execution of rights attached to shares (stakes) of

entity): acquisition of shareholding in company.

2.6. Number and percentage of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity, which issuer had right to dispose of prior to advent of relevant ground: 0% stake.

2.7. Number and percentage of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity, which issuer had right to dispose of after advent of relevant ground: 100% stake.

2.8. Effective date of ground for issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity: August 31, 2020.

3. Signature

3.1. First Deputy Department Head, Gazprom (acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-48д, dated February 11, 2019)

Svetlana Antonova

(signature)

3.2. Date

September

02, 2020

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 07:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GAZPROM
03:35aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant auth..
PU
03:20aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On acquisition of issuer's right to dispose of cert..
PU
03:14aGerman economy minister sceptical about Russia sanctions
RE
09/07Merkel doesn't rule out sanctions on Russian gas pipeline - spokesman
RE
09/07Merkel doesn't rule out sanctions on Russian gas pipeline - spokesman
RE
09/06German politicians question Russia gas project after Navalny suspected poison..
RE
09/03Germany pressed to rethink Nord Stream 2 pipeline after Navalny poisoning
RE
09/03Germany pressed to rethink Nord Stream 2 pipeline after Navalny poisoning
RE
09/03SENIOR GERMAN MP : Nord Stream 2 must be part of response to Navalny poisoning
RE
09/03Russia's Gazprom starts work on second pipeline to China - Interfax news
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78 707 M - -
Net income 2020 3 030 M - -
Net Debt 2020 49 637 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 4,99%
Capitalization 55 348 M 55 186 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,36 $
Last Close Price 2,34 $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM-30.98%55 186
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.42%1 910 625
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-52.33%109 484
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-35.04%108 992
TOTAL SE-31.76%102 212
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-24.06%56 983
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group