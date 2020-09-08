Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On acquisition of issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of separate entity (PDF, 149 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ACQUISITION OF ISSUER'S RIGHT TO DISPOSE OF CERTAIN NUMBER OF VOTES ATTACHED TO VOTING SHARES (STAKES) THAT CONSTITUTE

EQUITY CAPITAL OF SEPARATE ENTITY

1. General information 1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer Moscow, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) of issuer 1027700070518 1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of issuer 7736050003 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering authority 00028-A 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose information www.gazprom.ru; www.e-disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is reflected in statement (if applicable) September 2, 2020

2. Contents of Statement

2.1. Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of entity, in which issuer obtained right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital acquired by issuer: GPN-Asset Management Limited Liability Company.

Address of commercial entity: Saint Petersburg. INN: 7842183710.

OGRN: 1207800108900.

2.2. Type of issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity: indirect disposal.

2.3. Entities controlled by issuer (chain of entities under issuer's direct or indirect control), through which issuer obtained right to indirectly dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity:

Gazprom (Moscow, Russian Federation, INN 7736050003, OGRN 1027700070518) owns 95.679% of votes in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, INN 5504036333, OGRN 1025501701686); Gazprom Neft owns 100% of votes in GPN-Finance Limited Liability Company (Saint Petersburg, INN 8601017300, OGRN 1028600508056);

GPN-Finance owns 0.4927% of votes in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, INN 5504036333, OGRN 1025501701686); Gazprom Neft owns 100.00% of votes in GPN-Invest Limited Liability Company (address: Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, INN 7728678933, OGRN 5087746602510);

GPN-Invest owns 0.03% of votes in GPN-Asset Management Limited Liability Company

(address: Saint Petersburg, INN 7842183710, OGRN 1207800108900); Gazprom Neft owns 99.97% of votes in GPN-Asset Management Limited Liability Company

(address: Saint Petersburg, INN 7842183710, OGRN 1207800108900).

2.4. Attribute of issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity: independent disposal.

2.5. Ground for issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity (acquisition of shareholding in entity; conclusion of asset trust agreement, simple partnership agreement, contract of agency, shareholders' agreement; other agreement envisaging execution of rights attached to shares (stakes) of

entity): acquisition of shareholding in company.

2.6. Number and percentage of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity, which issuer had right to dispose of prior to advent of relevant ground: 0% stake.

2.7. Number and percentage of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity, which issuer had right to dispose of after advent of relevant ground: 100% stake.

2.8. Effective date of ground for issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity: August 31, 2020.