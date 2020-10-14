Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On change in shareholding held by issuer's governing body member in equity capital of issuer

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING HELD BY ISSUER'S GOVERNING BODY MEMBER IN
EQUITY CAPITAL OF ISSUER
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
PJSC Gazprom
1.3. Address of issuer
Moscow, Russian Federation
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number)
7736050003
of issuer
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by
00028-A
registering authority
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to
www.gazprom.ru;
disclose information
www.e-disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
October 12, 2020
|
reflected in statement (if applicable)
2. Contents of Statement
First name, patronymic and last name of person whose shareholding in issuer's equity capital has changed: Mikhail Nikolaevich Rosseev.
Position of person whose shareholding in issuer's equity capital has changed: Deputy Chairman of Management Committee - Chief Accountant of Gazprom.
Type of entity, size of shareholding in equity capital of which has changed for relevant person: issuer - Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom.
Shareholding of Mikhail Rosseev in Gazprom equity capital prior to change - 0.0%, percentage of Gazprom's ordinary shares owned by Mikhail Rosseev prior to change - 0.0%.
Shareholding of Mikhail Rosseev in Gazprom equity capital after change - 0.000232%, percentage of Gazprom's ordinary shares owned by Mikhail Rosseev after change - 0.000232%.
Date when interest of relevant person in Gazprom equity capital changed: October 5, 2020.
Date when issuer was informed about change in interest of relevant person in Gazprom equity capital: October 12, 2020.
3. Signature
3.1. Member of Management Committee,
Elena Mikhailova
Department Head, Gazprom
(acting under power of attorney
No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)
3.2. Date
October
|
12, 2020
L.S.
