Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On change in shareholding held by issuer's governing body member in equity capital of issuer

10/14/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING HELD BY ISSUER'S GOVERNING BODY MEMBER IN

EQUITY CAPITAL OF ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number)

7736050003

of issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to

www.gazprom.ru;

disclose information

www.e-disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

October 12, 2020

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. First name, patronymic and last name of person whose shareholding in issuer's equity capital has changed: Mikhail Nikolaevich Rosseev.
  3. Position of person whose shareholding in issuer's equity capital has changed: Deputy Chairman of Management Committee - Chief Accountant of Gazprom.
  4. Type of entity, size of shareholding in equity capital of which has changed for relevant person: issuer - Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom.
  5. Shareholding of Mikhail Rosseev in Gazprom equity capital prior to change - 0.0%, percentage of Gazprom's ordinary shares owned by Mikhail Rosseev prior to change - 0.0%.
  6. Shareholding of Mikhail Rosseev in Gazprom equity capital after change - 0.000232%, percentage of Gazprom's ordinary shares owned by Mikhail Rosseev after change - 0.000232%.
  7. Date when interest of relevant person in Gazprom equity capital changed: October 5, 2020.
  8. Date when issuer was informed about change in interest of relevant person in Gazprom equity capital: October 12, 2020.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee,

Elena Mikhailova

Department Head, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)

(signature)

3.2. Date

October

12, 2020

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 16:49:10 UTC

