Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On change in shareholding held by issuer's governing body member in equity capital of issuer

2. Contents of Statement

First name, patronymic and last name of person whose shareholding in issuer's equity capital has changed: Mikhail Nikolaevich Rosseev.

Position of person whose shareholding in issuer's equity capital has changed: Deputy Chairman of Management Committee - Chief Accountant of Gazprom.

Type of entity, size of shareholding in equity capital of which has changed for relevant person: issuer - Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom.

Shareholding of Mikhail Rosseev in Gazprom equity capital prior to change - 0.0%, percentage of Gazprom's ordinary shares owned by Mikhail Rosseev prior to change - 0.0%.

Shareholding of Mikhail Rosseev in Gazprom equity capital after change - 0.000232%, percentage of Gazprom's ordinary shares owned by Mikhail Rosseev after change - 0.000232%.

Date when interest of relevant person in Gazprom equity capital changed: October 5, 2020.