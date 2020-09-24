Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On decision making about restructuring or dissolution of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer
0
09/24/2020 | 04:15am EDT
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON DECISION MAKING ABOUT RESTRUCTURING OR DISSOLUTION OF
ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER AND MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
PJSC Gazprom
1.3. Address of issuer
Moscow, Russian Federation
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)
1027700070518
of issuer
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering
00028-A
authority
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
www.gazprom.ru;
information
www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=
934
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
September 14, 2020
reflected in statement (if applicable)
2. Contents of Statement
On decision making about restructuring of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for
issuer
Type of entity which made decision about restructuring:entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer.
Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of relevant entity which made decision about restructuring:Gazprom Transgaz Surgut Limited Liability Company. Address of commercial entity: Surgut,Khanty-MansiAutonomous Area - Yugra, Tyumen
Region, Russian Federation. INN 8617002073.
OGRN 1028601679314.
Type of decision:restructuring.
Content of decision about restructuring of relevant entity:
To restructure Gazprom Transgaz Surgut (OGRN 1028601679314) through spin-off of Gazprom Regionremont Surgut simultaneously with restructuring of Gazprom Regionremont Surgut in form of merger with Gazprom Tsentrremont (OGRN 1085050006766).
To set up Gazprom Regionremont Surgut on following terms and conditions:
full legal name: Gazprom Regionremont Surgut Limited Liability Company;
amount of equity capital of Gazprom Regionremont Surgut: RUB 13,000,000 (Thirteen million);
sole member of Gazprom Regionremont Surgut is Gazprom (OGRN 1027700070518) with nominal value of 100% stake in equity capital of Gazprom Regionremont Surgut representing RUB 13,000,000 (thirteen million).
To approve certificate of transfer of Gazprom Transgaz Surgut restructured through spin off of Gazprom Regionremont Surgut simultaneously with restructuring of Gazprom Regionremont Surgut in form of merger with Gazprom Tsentrremont (hereinafter - Certificate of Transfer, attached).
To determine that after completion of restructuring of Gazprom Transgaz Surgut
through spin off of Gazprom Regionremont Surgut, amount of equity capital Gazprom Transgaz Surgut will stand at RUB 9,723,524,824 (Nine billion, seven hundred and twenty-three million, five hundred and twenty-four thousand, eight hundred and twenty-four) and 42 kopecks, whereas Gazprom will hold 1 (one) stake representing
100% of equity capital of Gazprom Transgaz Surgut with nominal value of RUB 3,892,826,000 (Three billion, eight hundred and ninety-two million, eight hundred and twenty-six thousand) and 42 kopecks.
To approve attached amendments to Articles of Association of Gazprom Transgaz Surgut.
To determine that Gazprom Tsentrremont performs following actions on behalf of all companies involved in restructuring, in accordance with established procedure:
to notify in writing authorized state body responsible for state registration of legal entities regarding start of restructuring procedure, with indication of form of restructuring for each legal entity involved in restructuring;
to publish, twice at monthly interval, notification on restructuring in mass media outlets, in which data on state registration of legal entities are published, after respective entry on start of restructuring procedure has been made in unified state register of legal entities.
Oleg Vakhovsky, Director General of Gazprom Transgaz Surgut, shall, after completion of restructuring of Gazprom Transgaz Surgut, ensure state registration of amendments to Articles of Association of Gazprom Transgaz Surgut.
To determine that rights and obligations of Gazprom Transgaz Surgut specified in Certificate of Transfer shall be transferred to Gazprom Tsentrremont by way of succession.
Authorized management body of relevant entity which made decision on restructuring and date of its adoption:General Meeting of Members, September 14, 2020.
Date of compilation and number of minutes of meeting (session) of authorized management body of relevant entity, which made decision on restructuring:
Decision of member of Gazprom Transgaz Saratov Limited Liability Company No. 177, dated September 14, 2020.
OAO Gazprom published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 08:14:08 UTC