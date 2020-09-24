Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On decision making about restructuring or dissolution of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DECISION MAKING ABOUT RESTRUCTURING OR DISSOLUTION OF

ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER AND MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer Moscow, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) 1027700070518 of issuer 1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering 00028-A authority 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose www.gazprom.ru; information www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id= 934 1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is September 14, 2020 reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement

On decision making about restructuring of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for

issuer

Type of entity which made decision about restructuring: entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer. Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of relevant entity which made decision about restructuring: Gazprom Transgaz Surgut Limited Liability Company. Address of commercial entity: Surgut, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area - Yugra, Tyumen

Region, Russian Federation. INN 8617002073.

OGRN 1028601679314. Type of decision: restructuring. Content of decision about restructuring of relevant entity:

To restructure Gazprom Transgaz Surgut (OGRN 1028601679314) through spin-off of Gazprom Regionremont Surgut simultaneously with restructuring of Gazprom Regionremont Surgut in form of merger with Gazprom Tsentrremont (OGRN 1085050006766). To set up Gazprom Regionremont Surgut on following terms and conditions:

full legal name: Gazprom Regionremont Surgut Limited Liability Company;

abbreviated corporate name: Gazprom Regionremont Surgut;

address of Gazprom Regionremont Surgut: Surgut;

amount of equity capital of Gazprom Regionremont Surgut: RUB 13,000,000 (Thirteen million);

sole member of Gazprom Regionremont Surgut is Gazprom (OGRN 1027700070518) with nominal value of 100% stake in equity capital of Gazprom Regionremont Surgut representing RUB 13,000,000 (thirteen million).