Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On decision making about restructuring or dissolution of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 147.8 KB)

sole member of Gazprom Regionremont Nizhny Novgorod is Gazprom (OGRN 1027700070518) with nominal value of 100% stake in equity capital of Gazprom Regionremont Nizhny Novgorod representing RUB 10,000 (ten thousand).

To approve certificate of transfer of Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod restructured through spin off of Gazprom Regionremont Nizhny Novgorod simultaneously with restructuring of Gazprom Regionremont Nizhny Novgorod in form of merger with Gazprom Tsentrremont (hereinafter - Certificate of Transfer, attached).

To determine that after completion of restructuring of Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod through spin off of Gazprom Regionremont Nizhny Novgorod, amount of equity capital of Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod will stand at RUB 4,090,016,000 (Four billion, ninety million, sixteen thousand), whereas Gazprom will hold 1 (one) stake representing 100% of equity capital of Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod with nominal value of RUB 4,090,016,000 (Four billion, ninety million, sixteen thousand).

To approve attached amendments to Articles of Association of Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod.

To determine that Gazprom Tsentrremont performs following actions on behalf of all companies involved in restructuring, in accordance with established procedure:

to notify in writing authorized state body responsible for state registration of legal entities regarding start of restructuring procedure, with indication of form of restructuring for each legal entity involved in restructuring;

to publish, twice at monthly interval, notification on restructuring in mass media outlets, in which data on state registration of legal entities are published, after respective entry on start of restructuring procedure has been made in unified state register of legal entities.

Vyacheslav Yugai, Director General of Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod, shall, after completion of restructuring of Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod, ensure state registration of amendments to Articles of Association of Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod.