Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On issuance of judicial act over appeal against court ruling which dismissed shareholder's claim challenging decision of annual general shareholders meeting of issuer

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON ISSUANCE OF JUDICIAL ACT OVER APPEAL AGAINST COURT RULING WHICH DISMISSED SHAREHOLDER'S CLAIM CHALLENGING DECISION OF ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF ISSUER
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
PJSC Gazprom
1.3. Address of issuer
Moscow, Russian Federation
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by
00028-A
registering authority
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
www.gazprom.ru;
information
www.e-
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
September 24, 2020
reflected in statement (if applicable)
2. Contents of Statement
2.1. L. Pronin appealed to Moscow Arbitration Court with claim to recognize invalidity of decision by General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom held on June 28, 2019. According to Moscow Arbitration Court's judgement delivered on October 15, 2019 in case No. А40-264435/19-104- 2070, this case was taken up. On February 27, 2020, claim was dismissed by Moscow Arbitration Court's ruling in case No. А40-264435/19-104-2070. On September 24, 2020, Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal ordered to uphold Moscow Arbitration Court's ruling in case No. А40-264435/19-104-2070 dated February 27, 2020; appeal filed by L. Pronin was dismissed.
3. Signature
3.1. Member of Management Committee,
|
Sergey Kuznets
Head of Department, Gazprom
(acting under power of attorney
No. 01/04/04-254д, dated April 15, 2019)
(signature)
3.2. Date
September
24, 2020
L.S.
