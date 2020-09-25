Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On issuance of judicial act over appeal against court ruling which dismissed shareholder's claim challenging decision of annual general shareholders meeting of issuer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 02:55pm EDT

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUANCE OF JUDICIAL ACT OVER APPEAL AGAINST COURT RULING WHICH DISMISSED SHAREHOLDER'S CLAIM CHALLENGING DECISION OF ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

September 24, 2020

reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement

2.1. L. Pronin appealed to Moscow Arbitration Court with claim to recognize invalidity of decision by General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom held on June 28, 2019. According to Moscow Arbitration Court's judgement delivered on October 15, 2019 in case No. А40-264435/19-104- 2070, this case was taken up. On February 27, 2020, claim was dismissed by Moscow Arbitration Court's ruling in case No. А40-264435/19-104-2070. On September 24, 2020, Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal ordered to uphold Moscow Arbitration Court's ruling in case No. А40-264435/19-104-2070 dated February 27, 2020; appeal filed by L. Pronin was dismissed.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee,

Sergey Kuznets

Head of Department, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-254д, dated April 15, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

September

24, 2020

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 18:54:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GAZPROM
02:55pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuance of judicial act over appeal against cou..
PU
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors
PU
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors
PU
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors
PU
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom approves programs for reconstruction and re..
PU
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors
PU
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision making about restructuring or dissoluti..
PU
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision making about restructuring or dissoluti..
PU
09/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision making about restructuring or dissoluti..
PU
09/23ALEXEY MILLER : Gazprom to become one of major players in global helium market
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 981 M - -
Net income 2020 3 349 M - -
Net Debt 2020 48 812 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 4,77%
Capitalization 54 604 M 54 479 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,35 $
Last Close Price 2,31 $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM-30.59%54 479
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY4.11%1 955 717
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-40.41%103 592
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-57.10%99 310
TOTAL SE-41.01%88 874
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-32.41%48 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group