Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on September 28, 2020

09/18/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

September 17, 2020

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of Directors: September 17, 2020.
  3. Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting in absentia (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): September 28, 2020.
  4. Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:
  1. Quarterly report on Gazprom's procurement activities.
  2. On acquisition of stake in equity capital of Gazprom Flot by Gazprom.
  3. On approval of alienation of DRAGa shares by Yamalgazinvest. 2.3.4.On Vyacheslav Mikhalenko.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Head of Management

Viktor Kochenov

Committee Administration, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney No.

01/04/04-334д, dated May 27, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

September

17, 2020

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 17:04:03 UTC
