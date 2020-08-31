Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On issuer's disclosure of quarterly report (PDF, 138 KB)

Log in
08/31/2020 | 06:15am EDT

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S DISCLOSURE OF QUARTERLY REPORT

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering

00028-A

authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

August 24, 2020

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Type of document disclosed by issuer: issuer's report (quarterly report).
  3. Reporting period of issuer's report (quarterly report) disclosed by issuer: Q3 2019.
  4. Webpage address where issuer posted its report:

www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=934,

www.gazprom.ru

  1. Date of posting text of issuer's report on webpage: August 24, 2020.
  2. Copy of issuer's report is provided upon stakeholder's request, at cost not exceeding copy's prime cost.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee,

Elena Mikhailova

Department Head, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)

(signature)

3.2. Date

August

24, 2020

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 10:14:04 UTC
