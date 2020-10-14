Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On online disclosure of list of joint stock company's affiliates by joint stock company

STATEMENT ON ONLINE DISCLOSURE OF LIST
OF JOINT STOCK COMPANY'S AFFILIATES BY JOINT STOCK COMPANY
1. General information
-
Full legal name of issuer: Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
-
Short legal name of issuer: PJSC Gazprom
-
Address of issuer: Moscow, Russian Federation
-
OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) of issuer: 1027700070518
-
INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of issuer: 7736050003
-
Unique issuer code assigned by registering authority: 00028-A
-
Internet pages used by issuer to disclose information: www.gazprom.ru; www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
-
Date of event (material fact) which is reflected in statement (if applicable): October 14, 2020
2. Contents of Statement
-
Type of document posted by Joint Stock Company on webpage as text, and reporting period (reporting date) for which (as of which) it was compiled: List of Gazprom Affiliates as of September 30, 2020.
-
Date of posting document text on webpage by Joint Stock Company: October 14, 2020. 3. Signature
3.1.
Member of Management Committee, Department
|
Head, Gazprom
|
Sergey Kuznets
|
(acting under power of attorney
|
|
No. 01/04/04-254д, dated April 15, 2019)
|
|
3.2. Date: October 14, 2020
|
