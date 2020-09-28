Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : SMOTR satellite to be used for greenhouse gas emissions monitoring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 04:55am EDT

Release

September 25, 2020, 21:00

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of State Space Corporation Roscosmos, took place today in Moscow.

The parties discussed cooperation issues of current importance, for instance, the construction of the spacecraft assembly facility (SPKA) in Shchelkovo, Moscow Region. The project is being implemented by Gazprom with support from Roscosmos.

It was noted that, apart from Yamal communication satellites, the facility will produce SMOTR optical remote sensing satellites. The latter will enhance the possibilities of geotechnical monitoring and control over protected areas so as to ensure a high level of industrial and environmental safety at Gazprom's facilities.

SMOTR-B, the first satellite out of six, is planned to be launched in 2024. The satellite will be provided with, inter alia, equipment for greenhouse gas emissions monitoring.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the progress of acquisition by Roscosmos of a stake in the authorized capital of the project operator Gazprom SPKA.

Background

SPKA is the first fully integrated enterprise in the history of modern Russia for spacecraft assembly and testing. Construction was launched in November 2019. It is planned to bring the facility into operation in 2022.

The satellite production facility will be situated near the Telecommunications Center of Gazprom Space Systems. The facility will use cutting-edge technologies to produce civil spacecraft for the Gazprom Group and other customers, including the Roscosmos State Space Corporation. This will help, inter alia, expand the Yamal orbital satellite constellation and the SMOTR remote sensing satellites. In addition, it is planned to engage the enterprise in implementing Sphere (Sfera), a forward-looking program aimed at creating a multi-satellite orbital constellation to ensure data transmission on a public-private partnership basis.

Gazprom Space Systems and Roscosmos signed the Agreement on the basic principles of participation in the SPKA project. The document reflects the intention of Roscosmos to acquire a stake in the authorized capital of Gazprom SPKA.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


+7 812 609-34-21
+7 812 609-34-05
+7 812 609-34-31
+7 812 609-34-27

Investment Community

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 08:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GAZPROM
04:55aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : SMOTR satellite to be used for greenhouse gas emiss..
PU
09/25PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuance of judicial act over appeal against cou..
PU
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors
PU
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors
PU
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors
PU
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom approves programs for reconstruction and re..
PU
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors
PU
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision making about restructuring or dissoluti..
PU
09/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision making about restructuring or dissoluti..
PU
09/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision making about restructuring or dissoluti..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 981 M - -
Net income 2020 3 349 M - -
Net Debt 2020 48 812 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 5,05%
Capitalization 51 512 M 51 378 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,35 $
Last Close Price 2,18 $
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM-33.67%51 378
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.83%1 955 874
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-40.41%103 403
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-57.47%98 354
TOTAL SE-42.97%85 700
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-33.30%47 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group