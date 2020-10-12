Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Vyacheslav Mikhalenko reelected as Gazprom Management Committee Member

Release October 9, 2020, 17:50

The Gazprom Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia.

The Board of Directors reelected Vyacheslav Mikhalenko, Head of Department, as a Member of the Gazprom Management Committee for a 5-year period starting from September 25, 2020.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

