Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Vyacheslav Mikhalenko reelected as Gazprom Management Committee Member

10/12/2020 | 09:55am EDT
Vyacheslav Mikhalenko reelected as Gazprom Management Committee Member

RELEASE

Release

October 9, 2020, 17:50

The Gazprom Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia.

The Board of Directors reelected Vyacheslav Mikhalenko, Head of Department, as a Member of the Gazprom Management Committee for a 5-year period starting from September 25, 2020.

[Link]

Vyacheslav Mikhalenko

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Media

+7 812 609-34-21
+7 812 609-34-05
+7 812 609-34-31
+7 812 609-34-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29
ir@gazprom.ru

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 13:54:00 UTC
