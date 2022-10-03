Advanced search
Equities
Russia
Moscow Micex - RTS
Gazprom
News
Summary
GAZP
RU0007661625
GAZPROM
(GAZP)
Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS -
2022-07-07
198.00
RUB
+0.04%
06:35a
Russia's Gazprom says non-CIS gas exports, output down in Jan-Sept
RE
06:31a
Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:19a
Russia's gazprom says this will allow check integrity of b line…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
RUSSIA'S GAZPROM SAYS WORKING ON LOWERING PRESSURE AT NS2 PIPELI…
10/03/2022 | 06:18am EDT
RUSSIA'S GAZPROM SAYS WORKING ON LOWERING PRESSURE AT NS2 PIPELINE B LINE
© Reuters 2022
06:35a
Russia's Gazprom says non-CIS gas exports, output down in Jan-Sept
RE
06:31a
Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:19a
Russia's gazprom says this will allow check integrity of b line…
RE
06:18a
Russia's gazprom says working on lowering pressure at ns2 pipeli…
RE
06:18a
Russia's gazprom says gas leaks have stopped…
RE
06:17a
Russia's gazprom says pressure in nord stream pipelines has stab…
RE
05:47a
Italy's Eni in talks with Gazprom, Austria's GCA to resume gas flows
RE
05:44a
European Midday Briefing: Credit Suisse Slide -2-
DJ
05:20a
Kremlin: U.S. raised LNG prices and sales after Nord Stream gas leaks
RE
04:15a
Rouble strengthens as sanctions fears erode domestic FX confidence
RE
07/22
Uniper flags $6.3 billion in losses due to Russian gas crisis
RE
05/20
Fitch Maintains Polish Oil, Gas Producer PGNiG's Stable Outlook
MT
04/07
BOE Expected to Slow Tightening Cycle in Second-Half, Says Berenberg
DJ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
10 241 B
162 B
162 B
Net income 2021
2 093 B
33 210 M
33 210 M
Net Debt 2021
2 927 B
46 436 M
46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021
0,05x
Yield 2021
1 143%
Capitalization
4 682 B
77 382 M
74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,44x
EV / Sales 2021
1,08x
Nbr of Employees
468 000
Free-Float
50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
198,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller
Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov
Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov
Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov
Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM
-42.32%
77 382
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
9.85%
2 092 613
SHELL PLC
38.52%
179 614
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
-7.20%
125 414
TOTALENERGIES SE
8.17%
119 595
EQUINOR ASA
51.80%
105 046
