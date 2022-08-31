Rate fears knock stocks as Russia switches off gas tap

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Stocks eased on Wednesday after
Russia switched off a key gas tap to Europe, compounding fears
of recession just as central banks on both sides of the Atlantic
prepare to raise borrowing costs again next month.
Oil added to Tuesday's hefty losses, while the dollar was
helped by stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data underpinning
expectations of a hefty interest rate rise next
month.
The MSCI all country stock index was flat on
the day and down 18.5% for the year. The STOXX share index of
600 companies eased 0.25%, leaving it down about 14%
for the year after rate hikes and war in Ukraine took their
toll.
Economic news remained grim with overnight data showing that
economic activity in China, the world's second largest economy,
extended its decline this month after new COVID infections, the
worst heatwaves in decades and struggles in the property sector.
Headline euro zone inflation for August is expected to show
an acceleration to 9% year-on-year in data due at 0900 GMT.
Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on
Wednesday for three days of maintenance amid doubts it won't be
switched back on, adding to worries of energy rationing during
coming winter months in some of the region's richest countries.
The energy crunch has already created a painful
cost-of-living crisis for consumers and businesses, and forced
governments to spend billions to ease the burden.
German bond yields were set to end August with
their biggest monthly surge in more than 30 years as investors
hunker down for a period of higher inflation and interest rates.
Markets are betting that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank will both raise their key borrowing costs
by 50 or 75 basis points when they meet next month.
Jamie Niven, a senior bond fund manager at Candriam, said
rate hikes anticipated for this year have been largely priced
into markets, especially in the United States.
Investors have begun pricing out previously anticipated rate
cuts next year following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hard-hitting
speech last week.
"I think there is more pain to come in credit markets and in
equity markets before we see a brighter outlook. I don't think
central banks are going to be in a state where they can cut to
kind of soften the blow of recession," Niven said.
While there may be occasional quick flips or dramatic
rallies back into riskier assets like stocks at times, they will
ultimately be lower towards the end of the year, Niven said.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday could make the
case for a big rate hike, analysts said.
U.S. e-mini equity futures pointed to a 0.2% rise
for the S&P 500 after its 1.1% slide on Tuesday.
CRUDE EXTENDS LOSSES
In Asia overnight, Japan's Nikkei sagged 0.4% and
Chinese blue chips were little changed. Hong Kong's
Hang Seng was down 0.16%, recovered from steep early
declines.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which is
relatively more sensitive to the monetary policy outlook, hit a
15-year high at 3.497% overnight, but eased back to 3.4602%.
The 10-year Treasury yield, which hit a
two-month high of 3.153% on Tuesday, stood at 3.1025%.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six major peers, was up 0.12% at 108.89, after starting the week
by marking a two-decade high at 109.48.
Gold was slightly weaker at $1,720 an ounce, hovering
near a one-month low of $1,719.56 set on Monday.
Crude oil fell further after declines of more than $5
overnight, but drew support after industry data showed U.S. fuel
stocks fell more than expected.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
down 0.37% at $91.27 a barrel, after sliding $5.37 in the
previous session driven by recession fears.
Brent crude futures for October fell 0.35% to $98.93
a barrel after falling $5.78 on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Edmund Klamann)