  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
02:28pRenominations via NEL Nord Stream connection suggest flows on Sept. 3
RE
11:21aFactbox-Russian businessmen who have died in unexplained circumstances
RE
10:20aRUSSIA'S NOVAK : we assume Nord Steam 1 maintenance lasts three days
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renominations via NEL Nord Stream connection suggest flows on Sept. 3

09/01/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany

(Reuters) - Renominations for Russian gas via Nord Stream 1 into the NEL connection point in Germany suggest flows may resume from Saturday morning when Gazprom said maintenance work on the pipeline will be completed, operator data showed.

Data on the NEL website shows renominations of 1,933,899 kilowatt hours per hour from 0200 CET (0000 GMT) until 0600 CET (0400 GMT) on Sept. 3, from zero previously.

Nominations are essentially capacity requests for gas transport and can be changed by the supplier when needed. When they are changed they are described as renominations, but those can also still be changed.

Gazprom earlier this week said that a three-day maintenance of the Portovaya compressor station would last from Aug. 31, 0100 GMT (0300 CET) until Sept. 3, 0100 GMT (0300 CET).

Data for the OPAL connection point, the other grid linking Nord Stream to Germany, still showed zero for both nominations and renominations for the morning of Sept. 3.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 B - -
Net income 2022 56 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 39 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,60x
Yield 2022 15,8%
Capitalization 74 282 M 78 408 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%78 408
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY15.22%2 193 647
SHELL PLC41.20%193 919
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.92%135 466
TOTALENERGIES SE13.58%130 086
EQUINOR ASA62.23%123 306