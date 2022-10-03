Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Gazprom
  News
  Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
04:15aRouble strengthens as sanctions fears erode domestic FX confidence
RE
02:51aRussia's Gazprom to ship 41.8 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday
RE
01:57aDenmark Says Nord Stream Gas Pipelines No Longer Leaking
MT
Rouble strengthens as sanctions fears erode domestic FX confidence

10/03/2022 | 04:15am EDT
*

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday, remaining a fair way off Friday's three-month high hit against the dollar but still supported by local fears that new sanctions may limit investors' ability to trade foreign currencies in Moscow.

Russian markets expect more sanctions after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties annexing four Ukrainian regions last week, a move Western governments and Kyiv say breaches international law.

At 0801 GMT, the rouble was 2% stronger against the dollar at 57.27, some way off 53.23, its strongest mark since July 1, hit in a very volatile session on Friday.

"To say that the rouble was volatile on Friday would be an understatement," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest. "56.90 at breakfast, 53.20 at lunch and near 58.45 at dinner."

The rouble had gained 2.7% to trade at 55.20 versus the euro , after reaching a near eight-year high of 50.7250 on Friday. It had firmed 2.2% against the yuan to 8.156 .

With the conclusion of last week's month-end tax period that usually sees export-focused firms convert FX revenues into roubles to pay local liabilities, Polevoy said there should be no strengthening of the level seen on Friday.

Russian stock indexes were higher, but remain highly susceptible to geopolitics.

"For the Russian market geopolitical risk remains on the agenda after Gazprom suspended its gas supplies to Italy over the weekend, in what appears to be the latest iteration of the conflict between Moscow and the EU over the supply of natural gas," said Alfa Bank in a note.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 3.5% to 1,077.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.4% higher at 1,982.1 points.

Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.47% 4.586358 Delayed Quote.0.46%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.16% 0.65612 Delayed Quote.3.70%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.55% 7.980322 Delayed Quote.-7.60%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.42% 1.1409 Delayed Quote.-4.52%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.68% 1.12056 Delayed Quote.-17.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.20% 5.1728 Delayed Quote.3.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.740571 Delayed Quote.6.84%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.24% 0.72701 Delayed Quote.-7.61%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.24% 6.9871 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.24% 0.9818 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.40% 0.086951 Delayed Quote.2.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.50% 0.012457 Delayed Quote.5.97%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.39% 0.012222 Delayed Quote.-8.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.59% 0.56531 Delayed Quote.-16.03%
RTS INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-41.03%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.31% 7.15027 Delayed Quote.12.27%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.02% 7.1135 Delayed Quote.12.13%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.24% 1.018434 Delayed Quote.15.68%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.05% 58.175 Delayed Quote.-24.27%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 77 382 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%77 382
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.85%2 098 466
SHELL PLC38.52%179 614
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-7.20%125 414
TOTALENERGIES SE8.17%119 595
EQUINOR ASA51.80%105 046