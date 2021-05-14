Russia eyes Arctic Yamal gas for chemical projects, LNG - minister

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russia wants to use the huge
natural gas resources of its Yamal peninsula in the Arctic for
gas chemical projects and the production of liquefied natural
gas (LNG), Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Friday.
Yamal, which the government claims holds more than a fifth
of the world's gas reserves, is located some 2,000 km (1,250
miles) northeast of Moscow.
Shulginov told the ministry's in-house magazine that the
government is considering several options for monetizing the
vast resources.
"The most preferential scenario is the development of gas
chemical projects, as well as using the resource base for making
forays into new markets, namely the production of LNG,"
Shulginov said.
Raising its production volumes would help Russia achieve its
strategic target of LNG production of 120 million-140 million
tonnes per year by 2035, he said.
Russian gas producer Novatek already has an
LNG-producing plant in the region with production of around 19
million tonnes per year.
Kremlin-controlled Gazprom also produces natural
gas in Yamal, piping it as far as to Western Europe. It
estimates the region's gas resources at 26.5 trillion cubic
metres, enough to cover global demand for more than 6 years.
