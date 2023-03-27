Advanced search
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
01:42aRussia may demand compensation over Nord Stream explosions -diplomat
RE
01:42aRussia may demand compensation over Nord Stream explosions -diplomat
RE
03/24Gazprom to ship 42.5 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday
RE
Russia may demand compensation over Nord Stream explosions -diplomat

03/27/2023 | 01:42am EDT
MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Moscow may seek compensation over damage from last year's explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, news agency RIA Novosti reported on Monday, citing a Russian diplomat.

The pipelines, which connect Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea, were hit by unexplained blasts last September in what Moscow called an act of "international terrorism".

"We do not rule out later the raising of the issue of compensation for damage as a result of the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines," Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of Russia's Foreign Ministry department for economic cooperation, said in an interview with the news agency.

He added that Western countries were opposing a Russia-prepared draft U.N. Security Council resolution urging an independent international investigation of the Nord Stream blasts.

"Despite this, we intend to continue to insist on a comprehensive and open international investigation with the mandatory participation of Russian representatives," Birichevsky said. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2023
