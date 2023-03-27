Russia may demand compensation over Nord Stream explosions -diplomat

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Moscow may seek
compensation over damage from last year's explosions on the Nord
Stream gas pipelines, news agency RIA Novosti reported on
Monday, citing a Russian diplomat.
The pipelines, which connect Russia and Germany under the
Baltic Sea, were hit by unexplained blasts last September in
what Moscow called an act of "international terrorism".
"We do not rule out later the raising of the issue of
compensation for damage as a result of the explosion of the Nord
Stream gas pipelines," Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of Russia's
Foreign Ministry department for economic cooperation, said in an
interview with the news agency.
He added that Western countries were opposing a
Russia-prepared draft U.N. Security Council resolution urging an
independent international investigation of the Nord Stream
blasts.
"Despite this, we intend to continue to insist on a
comprehensive and open international investigation with the
mandatory participation of Russian representatives," Birichevsky
said.
