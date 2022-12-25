Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Moscow is ready to resume gas
supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, Russian
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state TASS news
agency.
"The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage
persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies,"
TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on
Sunday.
"For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was
stopped for political reasons, remains unused."
The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but
has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned
away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas
in Germany.
In May, Warsaw terminated its
agreement with Russia
, after earlier rejecting Moscow's demand that it pays in
roubles.
Russian supplier Gazprom
responded by cutting off supply
and also said it would no longer be able to export gas via
Poland after Moscow imposed sanctions against the firm that owns
the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline.
Novak also reiterated that Moscow is discussing
additional
gas supplies through Turkey
after a creation of a hub there.
He also said that Moscow expects it will have shipped 21
billion cubic metres (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to
Europe in 2022.
"This year we were able to significantly increase LNG
supplies to Europe," Novak said. "In the 11 months of 2022 they
increased to 19.4 bcm, by the end of the year 21 bcm are
expected."
(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler
and Nick Zieminski)