Russia's Gazprom to replace sterling-denominated bonds

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gazprom said on Monday its
subsidiary Gazprom Capital will issue new rouble-denominated
bonds to replace sterling-denominated bonds worth 850 million
pounds ($970.02 million) due in 2024.
The initial eurobonds were placed in 2017 and carry a coupon
of 4.25%.
President Vladimir Putin signed a law in July that gives
companies until the end of 2022 to issue bonds in a simplified
procedure on the local market.
Proposed by the central bank, the "replacement bonds" would
be a substitute for eurobonds that Russian companies can no
longer service due to sanctions connected to Moscow's actions in
Ukraine.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)