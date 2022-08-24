Russia's July oil and gas condensate output rises to 10.76 million bpd -stats office

Rosstat also said that production of oil excluding gas condensate stood at 42.2 million tonnes last month, up from 40.7 million tonnes in June, which is a day shorter.

It also said that production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached 2.3 million tonnes in July, up 25% year on year but down 7% from June.

LNG production for January to July reached 19.1 million tonnes, up 9.6% from the same period in 2021.

Natural gas output stood at 36.5 billion cubic metres last month, 24.5% less than in July 2021 and 6.9% down from June 2022.

