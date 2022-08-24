Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
12:07pRussia's July oil and gas condensate output rises to 10.76 million bpd -stats office
RE
10:00aExplainer-Nord Stream turbine tension puts focus on gas pipeline parts
RE
08:21aGermany approves rules to turn down heating, lights this winter
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's July oil and gas condensate output rises to 10.76 million bpd -stats office

08/24/2022 | 12:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tanker carrying barrels of Russian fuel oil delivers its cargo in Matanzas

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's July oil and gas condensate output was 10.76 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 10.70 million bpd in June, according to data published on Wednesday by the Rosstat statistics office.

Rosstat also said that production of oil excluding gas condensate stood at 42.2 million tonnes last month, up from 40.7 million tonnes in June, which is a day shorter.

It also said that production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached 2.3 million tonnes in July, up 25% year on year but down 7% from June.

LNG production for January to July reached 19.1 million tonnes, up 9.6% from the same period in 2021.

Natural gas output stood at 36.5 billion cubic metres last month, 24.5% less than in July 2021 and 6.9% down from June 2022.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.76% 99.24 Delayed Quote.23.96%
PAO NOVATEK -0.50% 993 End-of-day quote.-42.27%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY -3.77% 351.2 End-of-day quote.-41.46%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.98% 437.0728 Real-time Quote.145.44%
WTI -0.58% 93.071 Delayed Quote.24.27%
All news about GAZPROM
12:07pRussia's July oil and gas condensate output rises to 10.76 million bpd -stats office
RE
10:00aExplainer-Nord Stream turbine tension puts focus on gas pipeline parts
RE
08:21aGermany approves rules to turn down heating, lights this winter
RE
08/23Nord Stream not in charge of Aug. 31-Sept. 2 Portovaya maintenance
RE
08/23Meltdown averted but six months on, Russians face economic pain
RE
08/23German gas levy may be adjusted soon after implementation
RE
08/23German gas levy could change as soon as this winter -newspaper
RE
08/23Russia's Gazprom Defers Advance Payment Deadline For Moldovagaz
MT
08/22Shares slip, dollar firms on recession concerns
RE
08/22Wall Street ends sharply lower on fears of aggressive Fed
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 160 B - -
Net income 2022 49 145 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 505 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,83x
Yield 2022 20,1%
Capitalization 74 282 M 77 793 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Average target price 4,57 $
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%77 793
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY17.99%2 248 208
SHELL PLC42.90%200 091
TOTALENERGIES SE22.70%139 505
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.15%135 006
EQUINOR ASA68.06%130 558