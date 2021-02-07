Russia's Navalny case casts shadow on German politics ahead of election

(Repeats Feb 5 analysis without changes)
* Navalny jailing roils Nord Stream 2 pipeline debate
* CDU's possible ruling ally Greens want pipeline halted
* New CDU leader Laschet stands behind disputed project
* CDU-Greens row may hurt Merkel's successor as vote looms
BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Pity Germany's next chancellor.
The poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
has thrust Nord Stream 2 - a pipeline to take Russian gas to
Europe - up Germany's political agenda. That has created a
serious problem for Angela Merkel's likely successor before he
has even got going, leaving prospects for a viable coalition
government after the September election up in the air.
The man in pole position to succeed Merkel after the vote,
new Christian Democrat leader Armin Laschet, firmly supports
Nord Stream 2 but his would-be governing partner, the ecologist
Greens, are stiffening their opposition to it.
The Navalny case has galvanised the Greens into ramping up
their demand that the pipeline be stopped, and it threatens to
hamstring the next chancellor, who must also contend with U.S.
opposition and even doubts from France, Germany's closest ally.
Navalny, sentenced on Tuesday to 3-1/2 years in jail after a
Moscow court ruled he had violated terms of his parole, was
arrested on Jan. 17 after returning to Russia from Germany where
he was treated for poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent.
His sentencing spurred Greens leader Annalena Baerbock to
press Merkel's government to renounce the politically charged
pipeline project, whose construction has been largely suspended
since December 2019 following a threat of sanctions from the
United States and the withdrawal of a pipe-laying company.
"We'll push hard for that now and in the future," Baerbock
told broadcaster ZDF this week when asked if the project could
not go ahead with her party in the German government.
More than 90% of the project has been completed and it is
officially due to be launched later this year.
But Greens opposition has the weight of opinion of the
United States and many around Europe. The pipeline's reliance on
services provided by countries flanking the crowded Baltic Sea
means there are many pressure points: withdrawals under U.S.
pressure by safety certification firms in Denmark and Norway
could yet torpedo the project, according to a Greens source.
Omid Nouripour, the Greens' spokesman on foreign affairs,
told Reuters that Nord Stream 2 was "a bet against climate
protection, a divisive issue for the European Union, a terrible
bet for our energy security".
The Navalny affair has prompted the Greens to double down on
their opposition to the project, which would pipe Russian
natural gas into Germany, from where there could be onward flow
elsewhere in Europe.
"Novichok, the arrest of the opposition leader, 3,300
arrests in one day, massive police violence - none of that is
exactly weakening our position (against) Nord Stream," Nouripour
said.
He refused to be drawn on the prospects of a "Black-Green"
coalition in Berlin with the CDU and its Bavarian sister party,
the Christian Social Union (CSU), saying only: "People talk a
lot about Black-Green. People always talk a lot."
Laschet, contrary to the Greens, said in an interview with
Reuters this week that Nord Stream 2 was essential to securing
Germany's energy security.
He professed himself undaunted by the Nord Stream 2 flap,
saying he did not think the pipeline would be an insurmountable
obstacle to any coalition talks: "I think consensus with the
Greens, for example, is possible."
INTRA-PARTY DISPUTES
Germany's increasingly fractured political landscape means a
coalition of the CDU/CSU conservative alliance and the Greens is
the most likely scenario after the September vote, when Merkel
is stepping down after four terms in office spanning 15 years.
"Given the new chancellor will have to spend a lot of energy
on intra-party disputes and coalition politics, prospects of
over-delivering (on diplomacy) are low, at least in the
short-term," said Naz Masraff at political risk consultancy
Eurasia.
"A more inward-looking Germany is what we will get (on the)
international stage. Merkel will be deeply missed," she said.
Complicating the diplomatic challenge for Berlin, French
European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday France
had urged Germany to drop Nord Stream 2, particularly after the
mass arrest of Navalny supporters.
German diplomats said they had the impression Beaune was
expressing his own view rather than the French government's, and
Berlin's position was in any case unchanged.
Germany and Russia say Nord Stream 2 is just a commercial
project. Washington has long argued the pipeline will
dangerously increase Russian leverage over Europe. New U.S.
President Joe Biden believes it is a "bad deal for Europe".
European Union lawmakers passed a resolution last month
calling for the bloc to stop the completion of Nord Stream 2, in
response to Navalny's incarceration.
With so many forces ranged against the pipeline, there is
talk in some quarters of Berlin that it may never be finished,
instead either suspended forever just a few kilometres (miles)
short of German landfall - or completed but never switched on.
"Perhaps the trial of Navalny finally gives Germany an
opportunity to make a strength out of a weakness and rethink our
position on the pipeline," the Greens source said.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke
Editing by Mark Heinrich)