Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Navalny case casts shadow on German politics ahead of election

02/07/2021 | 02:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Repeats Feb 5 analysis without changes)

* Navalny jailing roils Nord Stream 2 pipeline debate

* CDU's possible ruling ally Greens want pipeline halted

* New CDU leader Laschet stands behind disputed project

* CDU-Greens row may hurt Merkel's successor as vote looms

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Pity Germany's next chancellor.

The poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has thrust Nord Stream 2 - a pipeline to take Russian gas to Europe - up Germany's political agenda. That has created a serious problem for Angela Merkel's likely successor before he has even got going, leaving prospects for a viable coalition government after the September election up in the air.

The man in pole position to succeed Merkel after the vote, new Christian Democrat leader Armin Laschet, firmly supports Nord Stream 2 but his would-be governing partner, the ecologist Greens, are stiffening their opposition to it.

The Navalny case has galvanised the Greens into ramping up their demand that the pipeline be stopped, and it threatens to hamstring the next chancellor, who must also contend with U.S. opposition and even doubts from France, Germany's closest ally.

Navalny, sentenced on Tuesday to 3-1/2 years in jail after a Moscow court ruled he had violated terms of his parole, was arrested on Jan. 17 after returning to Russia from Germany where he was treated for poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent.

His sentencing spurred Greens leader Annalena Baerbock to press Merkel's government to renounce the politically charged pipeline project, whose construction has been largely suspended since December 2019 following a threat of sanctions from the United States and the withdrawal of a pipe-laying company.

"We'll push hard for that now and in the future," Baerbock told broadcaster ZDF this week when asked if the project could not go ahead with her party in the German government.

More than 90% of the project has been completed and it is officially due to be launched later this year.

But Greens opposition has the weight of opinion of the United States and many around Europe. The pipeline's reliance on services provided by countries flanking the crowded Baltic Sea means there are many pressure points: withdrawals under U.S. pressure by safety certification firms in Denmark and Norway could yet torpedo the project, according to a Greens source.

Omid Nouripour, the Greens' spokesman on foreign affairs, told Reuters that Nord Stream 2 was "a bet against climate protection, a divisive issue for the European Union, a terrible bet for our energy security".

The Navalny affair has prompted the Greens to double down on their opposition to the project, which would pipe Russian natural gas into Germany, from where there could be onward flow elsewhere in Europe.

"Novichok, the arrest of the opposition leader, 3,300 arrests in one day, massive police violence - none of that is exactly weakening our position (against) Nord Stream," Nouripour said.

He refused to be drawn on the prospects of a "Black-Green" coalition in Berlin with the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), saying only: "People talk a lot about Black-Green. People always talk a lot."

Laschet, contrary to the Greens, said in an interview with Reuters this week that Nord Stream 2 was essential to securing Germany's energy security.

He professed himself undaunted by the Nord Stream 2 flap, saying he did not think the pipeline would be an insurmountable obstacle to any coalition talks: "I think consensus with the Greens, for example, is possible."

INTRA-PARTY DISPUTES

Germany's increasingly fractured political landscape means a coalition of the CDU/CSU conservative alliance and the Greens is the most likely scenario after the September vote, when Merkel is stepping down after four terms in office spanning 15 years.

"Given the new chancellor will have to spend a lot of energy on intra-party disputes and coalition politics, prospects of over-delivering (on diplomacy) are low, at least in the short-term," said Naz Masraff at political risk consultancy Eurasia.

"A more inward-looking Germany is what we will get (on the) international stage. Merkel will be deeply missed," she said.

Complicating the diplomatic challenge for Berlin, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday France had urged Germany to drop Nord Stream 2, particularly after the mass arrest of Navalny supporters.

German diplomats said they had the impression Beaune was expressing his own view rather than the French government's, and Berlin's position was in any case unchanged.

Germany and Russia say Nord Stream 2 is just a commercial project. Washington has long argued the pipeline will dangerously increase Russian leverage over Europe. New U.S. President Joe Biden believes it is a "bad deal for Europe".

European Union lawmakers passed a resolution last month calling for the bloc to stop the completion of Nord Stream 2, in response to Navalny's incarceration.

With so many forces ranged against the pipeline, there is talk in some quarters of Berlin that it may never be finished, instead either suspended forever just a few kilometres (miles) short of German landfall - or completed but never switched on.

"Perhaps the trial of Navalny finally gives Germany an opportunity to make a strength out of a weakness and rethink our position on the pipeline," the Greens source said.

(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 1.73% 221.86 End-of-day quote.4.31%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.04% 74.6 Delayed Quote.2.38%
All news about GAZPROM
02/06Russia's Navalny case casts shadow on German politics ahead of election
RE
02/06Pipe laying for Nord Stream 2 restarts in Danish waters
RE
02/05GAZPROM : Germany's Merkel stands by backing for Russia gas pipeline
AQ
02/05ANALYSIS : Russia's Navalny case casts shadow on German politics ahead of electi..
RE
02/04GAZPROM : Board of Directors reviews annual General Shareholders Meeting related..
PU
02/03GAZPROM : On termination of issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes..
PU
02/03GAZPROM : On termination of issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes..
PU
02/03GAZPROM : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (relevant ent..
PU
02/03GAZPROM : On placement of bonds or other financial instruments beyond Russian Fe..
PU
01/29GAZPROM : On acquisition of issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 84 392 M - -
Net income 2020 2 772 M - -
Net Debt 2020 51 982 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 63,7x
Yield 2020 4,62%
Capitalization 70 288 M 70 273 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,41 $
Last Close Price 2,97 $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM4.31%70 273
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-3.00%1 809 123
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC6.47%141 267
TOTAL SE-0.65%110 898
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-0.42%108 913
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS2.40%71 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ