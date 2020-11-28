Log in
Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 11/26
185.71 RUB   -0.97%
Russia's Nord Stream 2 to resume pipe-laying work this year

11/28/2020 | 12:46pm EST
MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia's Nord Stream 2 said on Saturday it planned to resume pipe-laying work on a 2.6 kilometre (1.62 mile) stretch of the stalled Moscow-backed gas pipeline to Europe in Germany's Exclusive Economic Zone.

The 1,230 km pipeline under the Baltic Sea, which Moscow hopes will boost the amount of gas it can pump to Europe bypassing Ukraine, is nearly finished but a final stretch of about 120 km still needs to be laid.

Work was halted last December when pipe-laying company Swiss-Dutch Allseas suspended operations after U.S. sanctions targeted companies providing vessels to lay the pipes.

The pipeline, which Washington says compromises European energy security, has become a flashpoint in relations between Russia and the West that have sunk to post-Cold War lows.

Nord Stream 2 will name the pipe-laying vessel it plans to use at a later date, it said in a statement Saturday. It did not say when the work would be finished or how the other remaining sections of the pipeline would be laid.

The resumption of activity comes after outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration has staunchly opposed the pipeline, lost to president-elect Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election.

Nord Stream 2 is led by Russian gas giant Gazprom, with half of the funding provided by Germany's Uniper, BASF's Wintershall, Anglo-Dutch oil major Shell , Austria's OMV and Engie. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 11.03% 12.99 Real-time Quote.30.84%
ENGIE -0.04% 12.52 Real-time Quote.-13.06%
GAZPROM -0.97% 185.71 End-of-day quote.-27.57%
GAZPROM NEFT -0.92% 322.5 End-of-day quote.-23.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.13% 48.24 Delayed Quote.-27.73%
UNIPER SE 0.93% 28.26 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
WTI 1.29% 45.54 Delayed Quote.-26.73%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 222 M - -
Net income 2020 3 259 M - -
Net Debt 2020 49 762 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Yield 2020 4,53%
Capitalization 57 991 M 57 880 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.