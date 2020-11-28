Russia's Nord Stream 2 to resume pipe-laying work this year

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia's Nord Stream 2 said on
Saturday it planned to resume pipe-laying work on a 2.6
kilometre (1.62 mile) stretch of the stalled Moscow-backed gas
pipeline to Europe in Germany's Exclusive Economic Zone.
The 1,230 km pipeline under the Baltic Sea, which Moscow
hopes will boost the amount of gas it can pump to Europe
bypassing Ukraine, is nearly finished but a final stretch of
about 120 km still needs to be laid.
Work was halted last December when pipe-laying company
Swiss-Dutch Allseas suspended operations after U.S. sanctions
targeted companies providing vessels to lay the pipes.
The pipeline, which Washington says compromises European
energy security, has become a flashpoint in relations between
Russia and the West that have sunk to post-Cold War lows.
Nord Stream 2 will name the pipe-laying vessel it plans to
use at a later date, it said in a statement Saturday. It did not
say when the work would be finished or how the other remaining
sections of the pipeline would be laid.
The resumption of activity comes after outgoing U.S.
President Donald Trump, whose administration has staunchly
opposed the pipeline, lost to president-elect Joe Biden in the
Nov. 3 election.
Nord Stream 2 is led by Russian gas giant Gazprom,
with half of the funding provided by Germany's Uniper,
BASF's Wintershall, Anglo-Dutch oil major Shell
, Austria's OMV and Engie.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth;
Editing by Christina Fincher)