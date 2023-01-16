Advanced search
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
02:51aRussia's Novak says Russian oil and gas budget revenues up 28% in 2022
RE
01/13Analysis-Russia may hike taxes as military spending, oil price weigh on budget
RE
01/12Russia more than doubled its LPG exports to China in 2022 -data
RE
Russia's Novak says Russian oil and gas budget revenues up 28% in 2022

01/16/2023
MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a government meeting shown on state television on Monday that the country's budget revenues from oil and gas were up 28% or 2.5 trillion roubles ($36.71 billion) in 2022.

Novak also said that Gazprom had increased gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline to 15.5 billion cubic metres in 2022, and that oil production was up 2% to 535 million tonnes, with oil exports up 7%.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)

© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.85% 84.47 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.01% 68.28 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
WTI -0.46% 79.417 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B - -
Net income 2021 2 093 B - -
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 67 992 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM0.00%67 992
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 882 339
SHELL PLC4.92%208 087
TOTALENERGIES SE1.84%160 019
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.28%133 178
EQUINOR ASA-12.29%98 791