Russia's Novak says Russian oil and gas budget revenues up 28% in 2022

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Alexander Novak said during a government meeting shown on state
television on Monday that the country's budget revenues from oil
and gas were up 28% or 2.5 trillion roubles ($36.71 billion) in
2022.
Novak also said that Gazprom had increased gas supplies to
China via the Power of Siberia pipeline to 15.5 billion cubic
metres in 2022, and that oil production was up 2% to 535 million
tonnes, with oil exports up 7%.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)