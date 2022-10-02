Advanced search
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
08:32aRussian Deputy PM says restoration of Nord Stream possible - TASS
RE
03:01aGazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Sunday
RE
01:06aTired of gridlock, Bulgarians vote in 4th election in less than two years
RE
Russian Deputy PM says restoration of Nord Stream possible - TASS

10/02/2022 | 08:32am EDT
MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported.

A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea near Denmark and Sweden, with a significant fall in gas pressure leading to the detection of the ruptures.

"There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate funds. I am sure that appropriate possibilities will be found," Novak said.

Denmark's Energy Agency said on Sunday it had been informed by Nord Stream AG that stable pressure had been achieved in Nord Stream 1, once the largest single supply route for Russian gas to Europe, indicating the outflow from the last leaks had halted.

Nord Stream AG said on Saturday that gas was no longer flowing out of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which had held some gas despite never becoming operational.

European Union states say they believe the damage was caused by sabotage, but they and other Western governments have avoided pointing a finger directly. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the United States and its allies were responsible, an accusation the White House has dismissed.

Novak said, according to TASS, that the United States, Ukraine and Poland had opposed the Nord Stream pipelines. He added that those who voiced their opposition had an interest in stopping the pipes operating

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline was already shut, but cannot now be easily reopened. The new Nord Stream 2 pipeline had yet to enter commercial operations after it was built in September 2021. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Gareth Jones, Kirsten Donovan and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 77 382 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 198,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%77 382
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.15%2 098 466
SHELL PLC38.52%179 614
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-7.20%125 414
TOTALENERGIES SE8.17%119 595
EQUINOR ASA51.80%105 046