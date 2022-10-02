Russian Deputy PM says restoration of Nord Stream possible - TASS

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible
to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord
Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported.
A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord
Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea near Denmark and
Sweden, with a significant fall in gas pressure leading to the
detection of the ruptures.
"There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are
technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes
time and appropriate funds. I am sure that appropriate
possibilities will be found," Novak said.
Denmark's Energy Agency said on Sunday it had been informed
by Nord Stream AG that stable pressure had been achieved in Nord
Stream 1, once the largest single supply route for Russian gas
to Europe, indicating the outflow from the last leaks had
halted.
Nord Stream AG said on Saturday that gas was no longer
flowing out of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which had held some
gas despite never becoming operational.
European Union states say they believe the damage was caused
by sabotage, but they and other Western governments have avoided
pointing a finger directly. Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Friday that the United States and its allies were
responsible, an accusation the White House has dismissed.
Novak said, according to TASS, that the United States,
Ukraine and Poland had opposed the Nord Stream pipelines. He
added that those who voiced their opposition had an interest in
stopping the pipes operating
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline was already shut, but cannot now
be easily reopened. The new Nord Stream 2 pipeline had yet to
enter commercial operations after it was built in September
2021.
