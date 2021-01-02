Log in
GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Russian annual oil output falls for the first time since 2008 on OPEC+ deal, pandemic

01/02/2021 | 02:27am EST
File photo of a worker walking past a pump jack on an oil field owned by Bashneft company near Nikolo-Berezovka

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Oil production in Russia declined last year for the first time since 2008 and reached its lowest level since 2011 following a global deal to cut output and sluggish demand caused by the coronavirus, statistics showed on Saturday.

Russian oil and gas condensate output declined to 10.27 million barrels per day (bpd) last year, according to energy ministry data cited by the Interfax news agency.

In tonnes, oil and gas condensate output dropped to 512.68 million in 2020 from a post-Soviet record-high of 560.2 million, or 11.25 million bpd, in 2019.

The sharp decline was almost in line with expectations.

The 512.68 million tonnes reading for 2020 was the lowest since 511.43 million tonnes in 2011, and the first annualised decline since 2008 amid the global financial crisis and falling oil prices.

Russia agreed to reduce its oil production in April last year by more than 2 million barrels per day, an unprecedented voluntary cut, along with other leading oil producers and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The move was designed to bolster the oil market beset by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the April agreement, a record for global supply reductions, the group known as OPEC+ has progressively reduced the cuts and is expected to release an extra 500,000 bpd into the market in January.

OPEC+ is due to hold its next summit on Monday, Jan. 4. Russia has been expected to increase its oil output by 125,000 bpd from the New Year.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in charge of Moscow's ties with OPEC+, has said Russia would support a gradual increase of the group's output by another 500,000 bpd starting in February.

Darya Kozlova, an analyst at VYGON Consulting, a Moscow think tank that advises the government, said the market is in better shape now than it was in March or April, when oil demand declined sharply at the height of the first wave of the pandemic.

"There is a deficit of around 3 million barrels per day on the market because of the actions by OPEC+," she said.

"Vaccination (against COVID-19) has started in many countries. So we will probably see a tactical increase by another 500,000 bpd (agreed) in January. Further actions will depend on the market situation."

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin: Editing by Neil Fullick)

By Vladimir Soldatkin


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 1.85% 212.69 End-of-day quote.-17.05%
GAZPROM NEFT -0.06% 316.95 End-of-day quote.-24.56%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.47% 51.7 Delayed Quote.-22.03%
LUKOIL 0.22% 5168 End-of-day quote.-16.23%
PAO NOVATEK 1.12% 1259.2 End-of-day quote.-0.22%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY 0.01% 435.2 End-of-day quote.-3.22%
SURGUTNEFTEGAS 0.75% 36.13 End-of-day quote.-28.41%
TATNEFT -0.14% 512.2 End-of-day quote.-32.58%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 73.788 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.37% 48.181 Delayed Quote.-21.18%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 84 088 M - -
Net income 2020 2 947 M - -
Net Debt 2020 51 782 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -272x
Yield 2020 4,65%
Capitalization 67 639 M 68 131 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,11 $
Last Close Price 2,86 $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM-17.05%68 131
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.71%1 864 827
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC0.00%136 439
TOTAL SE0.00%113 314
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-38.62%109 459
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-6.10%71 915
