Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
10:40aThousands take part in anti-government protest in Moldova
RE
09/16PUTIN TELLS EUROPE : if you want gas then open Nord Stream 2
RE
09/16Finland to seek compensation if Germany nationalises Uniper, minister says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thousands take part in anti-government protest in Moldova

09/18/2022 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHISINAU (Reuters) - At least 5,000 people rallied in Moldova's capital on Sunday, demanding the resignation of the government and pro-Western President Maia Sandu, blaming them for high inflation and rising energy prices.

Moldova buys its gas from the Russian gas giant Gazprom under a contract that was drawn up last year. The price fluctuates monthly and is calculated from the spot price for gas and oil depending on the season. Spot prices have soared this year.

"Moldova is now in clinical death, to which the current authorities have brought it," said Dinu Turcanu, a politician from an opposition party of Ilan Shor, a businessman convicted of fraud in connection with a $1 billion bank scandal.

Moldova, the smallest post-Soviet state of 3.5 million people, is experiencing serious economic difficulties associated with high energy prices, the cost of which has increased by 29% in September after surging almost 50% in August.

The country has slashed its growth estimate to zero for 2022, hurt by record high inflation at 34.3% and interest rates at 21.5%.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said this month that Moldova's economy was expected to post moderate growth of 1.5% next year.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Pavel Polityuk; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.22% 91.53 Delayed Quote.15.96%
WTI 0.69% 85.277 Delayed Quote.13.17%
All news about GAZPROM
10:40aThousands take part in anti-government protest in Moldova
RE
09/16PUTIN TELLS EUROPE : if you want gas then open Nord Stream 2
RE
09/16Finland to seek compensation if Germany nationalises Uniper, minister says
RE
09/16Explainer-How margin calls came to threaten Europe's energy firms
RE
09/16Eastward gas flows at Mallnow steady, Nord Stream 1 remains shut
RE
09/16Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery amid energy crisis
RE
09/15Does China need more Russian gas via the Power-of-Siberia 2 pipeline?
RE
09/15Putin says pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, part of infrastructure in pl..
RE
09/15Serbia readies 3 billion euros for energy imports in winter
RE
09/15RUSSIA'S PUTIN : Russia welcomes energy cooperation with China and Mongolia
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 77 286 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 198,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%77 286
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY12.15%2 135 775
SHELL PLC41.60%189 312
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.15%133 600
TOTALENERGIES SE11.53%126 405
EQUINOR ASA51.40%111 568