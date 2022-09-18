Thousands take part in anti-government protest in Moldova

CHISINAU, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters
denouncing high inflation and fuel prices massed outside
Moldova's government on Sunday demanding the resignation of
pro-Western President Maia Sandu and her government.
It was the largest protest in the small ex-Soviet state
since Sandu was elected in a 2020 landslide on pledges to root
out corruption. She has since promised to secure membership of
the European Union, which has provided large amounts of aid.
The crowd in the city's main square appeared to number about
20,000 -- though opposition organisers said the number was twice
as large and police estimated 6,500 were in attendance.
"Moldova is now in clinical death, to which the current
authorities have brought it," said Dinu Turcanu, a politician
from the opposition party of Ilan Shor, an exiled businessman
convicted of fraud in connection with a $1 billion bank scandal.
The chief suspect in that fraud, business magnate Vlad
Plahotniuc, is also outside Moldova, his whereabouts unknown.
Moldova buys its gas from Russian gas giant Gazprom
under a contract drawn up last year. The price
fluctuates monthly, calculated from the spot price for gas and
oil depending on the season. Spot prices have soared this year.
Sandwiched between Ukraine and EU member Romania, Moldova's
territory was, in turns, part of the Russian empire, "greater
Romania" and the Soviet Union in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Its 3.5 million are enduring serious economic difficulties
associated with energy prices, the cost of which has increased
by 29% in September after surging almost 50% in August.
Since Sandu took power, Moldova's prosecutor general has
been removed and its former president, who was close to Moscow,
placed under house arrest.
Protesters accused Sandu of failing to negotiate a more
reasonable gas price with Moscow. Many set up a tent camp
outside government headquarters and vowed to remain in place
until Sandu resigns and calls early elections.
The country has slashed its growth estimate to zero for
2022, hurt by record high inflation at 34.3% and interest rates
at 21.5%.
Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said this month that
Moldova's economy was expected to post moderate growth of 1.5%
next year.
Analyst Vitalie Andrievschi dismissed suggestions by some
commentators that Sandu resembled late Soviet leader Mikhail
Gorbachev, a liberal praised in the West but unpopular at home.
"Sandu's biggest shortcoming is being unable to communicate
with ordinary Moldovans," he told Reuters. "Sandu and her
government are unable to assume their share of responsibility
and punish those clearly unable to do their jobs."
