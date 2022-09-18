Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
05:25pThousands take part in anti-government protest in Moldova
RE
10:40aThousands take part in anti-government protest in Moldova
RE
09/16PUTIN TELLS EUROPE : if you want gas then open Nord Stream 2
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thousands take part in anti-government protest in Moldova

09/18/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHISINAU, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters denouncing high inflation and fuel prices massed outside Moldova's government on Sunday demanding the resignation of pro-Western President Maia Sandu and her government.

It was the largest protest in the small ex-Soviet state since Sandu was elected in a 2020 landslide on pledges to root out corruption. She has since promised to secure membership of the European Union, which has provided large amounts of aid.

The crowd in the city's main square appeared to number about 20,000 -- though opposition organisers said the number was twice as large and police estimated 6,500 were in attendance.

"Moldova is now in clinical death, to which the current authorities have brought it," said Dinu Turcanu, a politician from the opposition party of Ilan Shor, an exiled businessman convicted of fraud in connection with a $1 billion bank scandal.

The chief suspect in that fraud, business magnate Vlad Plahotniuc, is also outside Moldova, his whereabouts unknown.

Moldova buys its gas from Russian gas giant Gazprom under a contract drawn up last year. The price fluctuates monthly, calculated from the spot price for gas and oil depending on the season. Spot prices have soared this year.

Sandwiched between Ukraine and EU member Romania, Moldova's territory was, in turns, part of the Russian empire, "greater Romania" and the Soviet Union in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Its 3.5 million are enduring serious economic difficulties associated with energy prices, the cost of which has increased by 29% in September after surging almost 50% in August.

Since Sandu took power, Moldova's prosecutor general has been removed and its former president, who was close to Moscow, placed under house arrest.

Protesters accused Sandu of failing to negotiate a more reasonable gas price with Moscow. Many set up a tent camp outside government headquarters and vowed to remain in place until Sandu resigns and calls early elections.

The country has slashed its growth estimate to zero for 2022, hurt by record high inflation at 34.3% and interest rates at 21.5%.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said this month that Moldova's economy was expected to post moderate growth of 1.5% next year.

Analyst Vitalie Andrievschi dismissed suggestions by some commentators that Sandu resembled late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, a liberal praised in the West but unpopular at home.

"Sandu's biggest shortcoming is being unable to communicate with ordinary Moldovans," he told Reuters. "Sandu and her government are unable to assume their share of responsibility and punish those clearly unable to do their jobs." (Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Pavel Polityuk and Ron Popeski; editing by David Evans and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
All news about GAZPROM
05:25pThousands take part in anti-government protest in Moldova
RE
10:40aThousands take part in anti-government protest in Moldova
RE
09/16PUTIN TELLS EUROPE : if you want gas then open Nord Stream 2
RE
09/16Finland to seek compensation if Germany nationalises Uniper, minister says
RE
09/16Explainer-How margin calls came to threaten Europe's energy firms
RE
09/16Eastward gas flows at Mallnow steady, Nord Stream 1 remains shut
RE
09/16Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery amid energy crisis
RE
09/15Does China need more Russian gas via the Power-of-Siberia 2 pipeline?
RE
09/15Putin says pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, part of infrastructure in pl..
RE
09/15Serbia readies 3 billion euros for energy imports in winter
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 77 286 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 198,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%77 286
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.38%2 135 775
SHELL PLC41.60%189 312
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.15%133 600
TOTALENERGIES SE11.53%126 405
EQUINOR ASA51.40%111 568