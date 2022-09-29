Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Gazprom
  News
  Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
TurkStream gas pipeline says Netherlands withdraws licence, to continue gas exports

09/29/2022 | 02:48pm EDT
A worker is seen next to a pipe at a construction site on the extension of Russia's TurkStream pipeline after a visit of Serbia's President Vucic and Bulgaria's PM Borissov ,in Letnitsa

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian-owned operator of the TurkStream gas pipeline said on Thursday that the Netherlands had withdrawn its export licence, but it will continue gas transportation, adding that it had requested the resumption of the license.

Russia and Turkey formally launched TurkStream with capacity of 31.5 billion cubic metres per year in January 2020. The pipeline, which allows Moscow to bypass Ukraine as a transit route to Europe, carries Russian natural gas to southern Europe through the Black Sea and Turkey.

South Stream Transport B.V., a subsidiary of Kremlin-controlled Gazprom, is the Dutch-based operator of the offshore portion of the pipeline. South Stream said the Netherlands withdrew the export licence on Sept. 18 amid wider sanctions from the European Union.

"The introduction of new sanctions does not restrict the continuation of gas transportation by South Stream Transport B.V. In this regard, the gas supply of various industries and millions of households in Turkey and European countries will not be affected in the short and long term, it said."

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.22% 321.6594 Real-time Quote.87.08%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.33% 56 Delayed Quote.-22.40%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.14% 18.4783 Delayed Quote.38.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 80 143 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 198,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%80 062
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.23%2 037 651
SHELL PLC39.41%174 466
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-7.78%122 618
TOTALENERGIES SE5.67%114 894
EQUINOR ASA49.98%104 521