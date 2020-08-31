Turkish lira near record low as output plunges, Asia FX firms

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The lira hovered near record lows on
Monday as data showed the Turkish economy shrank at its fastest
pace in more than a decade due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while
Asian currencies firmed following upbeat services sector figures
from China.
The lira eased 0.2% to 7.3511 against the dollar,
trading just above its historic low of 7.4161, as gross domestic
product fell 9.9% in the second quarter, although that was
better than an 11.8% decline forecast by economists.
The currency has lost about 19% against the greenback this
year - two years after a full-blown currency crisis - despite
constant central bank intervention, and analysts said the
decline would have been worse if historic stimulus by the U.S.
Federal Reserve had not pressured the dollar.
A wider index of emerging market currencies
firmed 0.1% to hit its highest in nearly six months, as data
showed China's services sector expanded at a solid rate,
recovering from the coronavirus shock.
The Chinese yuan looked set for its best month since
January 2019, while the domestic blue-chip index climbed to an
over five-year high.
"Despite the silver lining of bottoming, the conspicuous
absence of a resilient rebound in the works means that
policymakers will remain on their toes," said Vishnu Varathan,
an economist at Mizuho.
The Indian rupee eased 0.7%, snapping a two-day
winning streak ahead of figures likely to show the world's
fifth-largest economy suffered its largest quarterly slump on
record.
In South Africa, the rand softened against the dollar
as investors awaited details of the ruling African National
Congress's (ANC) weekend meeting, which began with opposing
factions lashing out over corruption and leading to speculation
over possible cabinet changes.
The Russian rouble bounced for a third straight
session after a sell-off in the past few weeks that was driven
by political risks related to the crisis in Belarus. The
oil-linked currency is now on course to end the month with gains
of about 1%, recovering from a 2% fall earlier in August.
Among stocks, natural gas giant Gazprom posted an
over 50% plunge in second-quarter net income, but said energy
markets were recovering from the impact of the pandemic. Its
shares were little changed in morning trading.
A basket of emerging market stocks was down about
1%, led by a 0.8% fall in Turkey's stock index, but
still on course for its fifth straight monthly gain as
aggressive global stimulus drives equity benchmarks back to
their pre-pandemic highs.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)