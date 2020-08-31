Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turkish lira near record low as output plunges, Asia FX firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 04:30am EDT

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The lira hovered near record lows on Monday as data showed the Turkish economy shrank at its fastest pace in more than a decade due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Asian currencies firmed following upbeat services sector figures from China.

The lira eased 0.2% to 7.3511 against the dollar, trading just above its historic low of 7.4161, as gross domestic product fell 9.9% in the second quarter, although that was better than an 11.8% decline forecast by economists.

The currency has lost about 19% against the greenback this year - two years after a full-blown currency crisis - despite constant central bank intervention, and analysts said the decline would have been worse if historic stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve had not pressured the dollar.

A wider index of emerging market currencies firmed 0.1% to hit its highest in nearly six months, as data showed China's services sector expanded at a solid rate, recovering from the coronavirus shock.

The Chinese yuan looked set for its best month since January 2019, while the domestic blue-chip index climbed to an over five-year high.

"Despite the silver lining of bottoming, the conspicuous absence of a resilient rebound in the works means that policymakers will remain on their toes," said Vishnu Varathan, an economist at Mizuho.

The Indian rupee eased 0.7%, snapping a two-day winning streak ahead of figures likely to show the world's fifth-largest economy suffered its largest quarterly slump on record.

In South Africa, the rand softened against the dollar as investors awaited details of the ruling African National Congress's (ANC) weekend meeting, which began with opposing factions lashing out over corruption and leading to speculation over possible cabinet changes.

The Russian rouble bounced for a third straight session after a sell-off in the past few weeks that was driven by political risks related to the crisis in Belarus. The oil-linked currency is now on course to end the month with gains of about 1%, recovering from a 2% fall earlier in August.

Among stocks, natural gas giant Gazprom posted an over 50% plunge in second-quarter net income, but said energy markets were recovering from the impact of the pandemic. Its shares were little changed in morning trading.

A basket of emerging market stocks was down about 1%, led by a 0.8% fall in Turkey's stock index, but still on course for its fifth straight monthly gain as aggressive global stimulus drives equity benchmarks back to their pre-pandemic highs.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.23% 490.23 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.20% 1700.06 Delayed Quote.-5.96%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.47% 19.826 Delayed Quote.25.80%
GAZPROM -1.08% 182.48 End-of-day quote.-28.83%
GAZPROM NEFT -0.77% 317.55 End-of-day quote.-24.42%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.10% 163.42 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
SILVER -0.53% 27.77 Delayed Quote.54.21%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.85698 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.39% 73.835 Delayed Quote.19.60%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.72% 16.68086 Delayed Quote.18.41%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.53% 7.34376 Delayed Quote.23.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GAZPROM
04:30aTurkish lira near record low as output plunges, Asia FX firms
RE
04:10aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom's financial information under International..
PU
03:56aRussia's Gazprom says second-quarter net profit halved to $2 billion year-on-..
RE
08/28France's Macron says he worries Nord Stream 2 increases European gas reliance..
RE
08/28France's Macron says Nord Stream 2 must not increase Europe gas reliance on R..
RE
08/28France's Macron says Nord Stream 2 must not increase Europe gas reliance on R..
RE
08/28Gazprom 2Q Pretax Profit Down 82% Amid Oil-Price Slump
DJ
08/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors
PU
08/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On paid out revenues on issuer's equity securities
PU
08/27GAZPROM : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 205 M - -
Net income 2020 4 339 M - -
Net Debt 2020 46 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 4,47%
Capitalization 58 325 M 58 125 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,37 $
Last Close Price 2,47 $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM-28.83%58 125
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.43%1 865 424
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-51.81%113 572
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.71%112 223
TOTAL SE-32.32%104 123
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-25.31%54 719
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group