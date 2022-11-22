Ukraine denies withholding Russian gas meant for Moldova

KYIV, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine denied an assertion by
Russian state gas company Gazprom on Tuesday that
Ukraine had withheld gas meant for Moldova, and accused Russia
of using gas as a political tool to limit supplies to Europe.
Accusing Ukraine of keeping volumes of gas that were
destined for Moldova, Gazprom said it could start reducing gas
supplies to Moldova via Ukraine from Nov. 28.
"Russia is not the first to use gas as a tool of political
pressure. This is a gross manipulation of facts in order to
justify the decision to further limit the volume of gas supplies
to European countries," the Ukrainian gas transmission system
operator (GTSOU) said in a statement.
It said all natural gas "accepted from the Russian
Federation at the entry point 'Sudzha' for further
transportation to Moldovan consumers were transferred to the
exit points ... to Moldova in the full amount."
Moldova's president warned her country on Monday to brace
for a harsh winter as it faces an energy crisis, with Russia's
war in Ukraine threatening energy supplies and pushing up
prices.
GTSOU said Gazprom wanted to deprive Moldova, a tiny
former Soviet republic bordering Ukraine, of the opportunity to
use the Ukrainian gas transmission system and Ukrainian
underground gas storage facilities, increasing its dependence on
Russian gas at the start of the heating season.
Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz added on Twitter:
"Gazprom accused Ukraine of stealing gas once again. In
short: this is not true."
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)