Ukraine faces toughest winter yet, but gas reserve goal within reach

KYIV, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine faces its most difficult
winter in modern history but should manage to reach a government
goal of building 19 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas
reserves in time, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on
Thursday.
Ukraine abandoned Russian natural gas imports in 2015 and
now gets its gas from the rest of Europe, but soaring prices and
the huge cost of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion have called into
question the feasibility of building up such a large amount of
fuel. Russia calls its actions a "special military operation."
Reaching the prime minister's reserve target of 19 bcm could
reassure Ukrainians bracing for a difficult wartime winter of
serious energy shortages, as natural gas is largely used to heat
homes.
"I think that during this season we will more or less reach
19 billion," Galushchenko told Reuters, noting the country needs
part of these gas volume as insurance in "critical situations."
The government does not disclose its estimates of domestic
gas consumption, but Galushchenko said he believed there was
enough fuel to get through the winter.
But he predicted the looming winter would be Ukraine's worst
since it gained independence from the Russia-dominated Soviet
Union in 1991.
"There's no doubt about that - and not only for Ukraine but
also for Europe. There will be challenges that Europe has never
seen before," he said.
The minister declined to say what amount of gas had already
been pumped into storage.
National energy company Naftogaz's head Yuriy Vitrenko told
reporters earlier this month that more than 12 bcm of gas was
already in storage.
It is unclear where Ukraine will source the remaining 7 bcm.
Ukraine's central heating season typically begins in
mid-October. Ukraine built up around 19 bcm of gas in storage
for the 2021/20 winter.
Gas consumption has fallen 40% compared with peacetime
levels, while production has decreased by only 5%, he said.
Analysts have argued the stability of the Ukrainian gas
system could be disrupted in the event of a halt to gas transit.
Gas reserves held in storage in western Ukraine would not be
enough to maintain pressure in pipelines and fuel supplies to
the east and centre of Ukraine, they said.
But Galushchenko said Kyiv was also ready for a move by
Russia to cut gas transit through Ukraine.
"This is one of the scenarios and it is calculated. We will
certainly survive," the minister said, adding it is a possible
and obvious scenario.
Since the beginning of the year, Russia has reduced gas
transit via Ukraine. Those volumes averaged about 40-42 million
cubic meters per day in August, despite Russian gas supplier
Gazprom paying Kyiv to pump 109 million a day.
