Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
02:04pUkraine faces toughest winter yet, but gas reserve goal within reach
RE
01:26pSIEMENS ENERGY : no update on Nord Stream 1 turbine maintenance
RE
12:26pSIEMENS ENERGY : no new status regarding maintenance work for Nord Stream 1
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine faces toughest winter yet, but gas reserve goal within reach

08/25/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KYIV, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine faces its most difficult winter in modern history but should manage to reach a government goal of building 19 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas reserves in time, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Thursday.

Ukraine abandoned Russian natural gas imports in 2015 and now gets its gas from the rest of Europe, but soaring prices and the huge cost of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion have called into question the feasibility of building up such a large amount of fuel. Russia calls its actions a "special military operation."

Reaching the prime minister's reserve target of 19 bcm could reassure Ukrainians bracing for a difficult wartime winter of serious energy shortages, as natural gas is largely used to heat homes.

"I think that during this season we will more or less reach 19 billion," Galushchenko told Reuters, noting the country needs part of these gas volume as insurance in "critical situations."

The government does not disclose its estimates of domestic gas consumption, but Galushchenko said he believed there was enough fuel to get through the winter.

But he predicted the looming winter would be Ukraine's worst since it gained independence from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union in 1991.

"There's no doubt about that - and not only for Ukraine but also for Europe. There will be challenges that Europe has never seen before," he said.

The minister declined to say what amount of gas had already been pumped into storage.

National energy company Naftogaz's head Yuriy Vitrenko told reporters earlier this month that more than 12 bcm of gas was already in storage.

It is unclear where Ukraine will source the remaining 7 bcm. Ukraine's central heating season typically begins in mid-October. Ukraine built up around 19 bcm of gas in storage for the 2021/20 winter.

Gas consumption has fallen 40% compared with peacetime levels, while production has decreased by only 5%, he said.

Analysts have argued the stability of the Ukrainian gas system could be disrupted in the event of a halt to gas transit.

Gas reserves held in storage in western Ukraine would not be enough to maintain pressure in pipelines and fuel supplies to the east and centre of Ukraine, they said.

But Galushchenko said Kyiv was also ready for a move by Russia to cut gas transit through Ukraine.

"This is one of the scenarios and it is calculated. We will certainly survive," the minister said, adding it is a possible and obvious scenario.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has reduced gas transit via Ukraine. Those volumes averaged about 40-42 million cubic meters per day in August, despite Russian gas supplier Gazprom paying Kyiv to pump 109 million a day. (Editing by Tom Balmforth and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.52% 437.6815 Real-time Quote.149.33%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.45% 60.075 Delayed Quote.-20.60%
All news about GAZPROM
02:04pUkraine faces toughest winter yet, but gas reserve goal within reach
RE
01:26pSIEMENS ENERGY : no update on Nord Stream 1 turbine maintenance
RE
12:26pSIEMENS ENERGY : no new status regarding maintenance work for Nord Stream 1
RE
08/24Exclusive-German government sees problems with coal, oil supplies -document
RE
08/24French nuclear woes stoke Europe's power prices
RE
08/24Russia's July oil and gas condensate output rises to 10.76 million bpd -stats office
RE
08/24Explainer-Nord Stream turbine tension puts focus on gas pipeline parts
RE
08/24Germany approves rules to turn down heating, lights this winter
RE
08/23Nord Stream not in charge of Aug. 31-Sept. 2 Portovaya maintenance
RE
08/23Meltdown averted but six months on, Russians face economic pain
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 B - -
Net income 2022 56 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 39 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,60x
Yield 2022 15,8%
Capitalization 74 282 M 77 670 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Average target price 3,81 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%77 670
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.29%2 290 655
SHELL PLC41.36%197 004
TOTALENERGIES SE20.19%136 379
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED3.46%135 465
EQUINOR ASA71.34%133 241