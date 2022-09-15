Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
04:11aCold winter could test Germany's gas supply, regulator warns
RE
03:45aYamal-Europe eastward gas flows fall, flows via Ukraine steady
RE
09/14Italy must increase LNG capacity in 2023, Eni CEO says
RE
Yamal-Europe eastward gas flows fall, flows via Ukraine steady

09/15/2022
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Eastbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell on Thursday, operator data showed, while the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany remained shut and flows from Russia to Europe via Ukraine remained steady.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,300,059 kWh/h at 0900 CET, down from 1,844,955 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

The drop in flows was in line with nominations, or requests for gas.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.8 million cubic metres (mcm) on Thursday, unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday that it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine, a volume unchanged from Wednesday.

Flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remain at zero.

Russia halted flows through Nord Stream on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but the pipeline has not reopened, with Moscow blaming Western sanctions and technical issues for supply disruptions.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.58% 422.137 Real-time Quote.126.35%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.10% 59.6589 Delayed Quote.-17.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 77 892 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
