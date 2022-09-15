Yamal-Europe eastward gas flows fall, flows via Ukraine steady

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Eastbound natural gas flows
through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell on
Thursday, operator data showed, while the Nord Stream 1 pipeline
from Russia to Germany remained shut and flows from Russia to
Europe via Ukraine remained steady.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German
border stood at 1,300,059 kWh/h at 0900 CET, down from 1,844,955
kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.
The drop in flows was in line with nominations, or requests
for gas.
Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via
the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.8 million cubic
metres (mcm) on Thursday, unchanged from the previous day,
Ukrainian transmission system data showed.
Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday that it will
ship 42.4 million cubic metres of natural gas to Europe via
Ukraine, a volume unchanged from Wednesday.
Flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the
Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remain at zero.
Russia halted flows through Nord Stream on Aug. 31 for what
was supposed to be three days of maintenance but the pipeline
has not reopened, with Moscow blaming Western sanctions and
technical issues for supply disruptions.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by David Evans)