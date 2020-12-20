Log in
GAZPROM NEFT

GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 


Gazprom Neft : Dismantling of previous-generation facilities has started at Gazprom Neft's Moscow Refinery

12/20/2020 | 01:27pm EST
Dismantling of previous-generation facilities has started at Gazprom Neft's Moscow Refinery
14 December 2020

Gazprom Neft's Moscow Refinery has begun dismantling previous-generation facilities replaced by the plant's new Euro+ oil refining complex. These works form part of the environmental upgrading of the Moscow Refinery, which has involved the company deploying cutting-edge technological solutions and getting rid of obsolete production facilities. Five installations are being decommissioned, dismantling of which is expected to be completed in 2021. Alexander Prokhorov, Head of Department for Investment and Industrial Policy, Moscow City Government, gave the official instruction launching these works.

[Link]

The Euro+ complex went into operation in July 2020, its state-of-the-art technologies underpinning the full production cycle, from oil treatment and processing to fuel production. Thanks to the Euro+ facility's advanced technologies, obsolete oil processing, distillation, rerun distillation and high-octane gasoline-component production facilities will all be dismantled. Columns, piping, furnaces and auxiliary buildings will also be dismantled, in turn. Vacated space will be used for future projects in the plant's development programme, including projects to increase refining depth.

Gazprom Neft has been pursuing the modernisation of its Moscow Refinery since 2011, total investment in which will reach RUB350 billion by 2025. New production and environmental protection complexes have, already, made possible a four-fold reduction in environmental impacts, while increasing the output of those products in greatest demand.

'Gazprom Neft's Moscow Refinery is an important link in the capital's industrial-production complex, which is becoming more technologically advanced, more innovative, and more environmentally friendly, every year. The Moscow Refinery is an example of how dynamically an industrial enterprise's development programme can be carried out. In the space of less than 10 years, the outcome is clearly visible: equipment has been updated, the most cutting-edge technologies are being used in production, and the highest quality standards are being maintained.'
Alexander ProkhorovHead of Department for Investment and Industrial Policy, Moscow City Government
'The Moscow Refinery has taken a major step forward in the plant's development programme - dismantling previous-generation equipment. This has been made possible thanks to a major and wide-ranging project: taking the most state-of-the-art oil refining complex in the country - the Euro+ complex - into production. The company is moving forward with confidence in pursuing its objective of deploying the world's best production technologies. Thanks to which, 80% of the Moscow Refinery is an entirely new plant.'
Vitaly ZuberDirector General, Gazprom Neft Moscow Refinery
[Link]

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:26:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
