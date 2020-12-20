Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom Neft    SIBN   RU0009062467

GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gazprom Neft : commissions a new heliport in the Arctic

12/20/2020 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gazprom Neft commissions a new heliport in the Arctic
16 December 2020

Gazprom Neft has commissioned its new 'Arctic' heliport at its Varandey shift camp, with the first flight having already transported 16 shift workers to the Prirazlomnaya platform in the Barents Sea.

[Link]

The most cutting-edge solutions for arranging flights under the harsh conditions of the Arctic have been deployed in building the heliport, which is equipped with a landing strip, apron, passenger service area complete with air-traffic control tower, and facilities-support buildings. The heliport is equipped with the latest radio and meteorological equipment, navigation and lighting systems.

Up to 26 flights will leave for the Prirazlomnaya rig from the Arctic heliport every month. Total throughput at the airport is expected to hit 10,000 people per year once maximum traffic-handling capacity is reached.

Design and construction of the airport was started in 2015, with about 50,000 tonnes of construction materials being delivered to Varandey in the space of five years - freight being delivered by sea during the summer from the port of Archangelsk, and over winter ice roads during the cold season. All buildings at the Arctic heliport have been built 2.5 metres above ground-level to protect natural permafrost soils and to protect the area from sea flooding. The complex is equipped with standalone essential infrastructure, including its own boiler room, diesel power plant, transformer substation, water-supply and sanitation systems, and a sewage treatment facility.

Crews are transported to the Prirazlomnaya rig in modernised Mi-8 AMT helicopters from Gazpromavia. Transport and logistics strategy at Prirazlomnaya involves several such vehicles, specially equipped - in line with stringent safety regulations - for flights over water. Every helicopter is equipped with emergency light strips, push-out windows and two 25-person life rafts. The flight time from Varandey to the Prirazlomnaya rig is typically around 40 minutes.

'The 'Arctic' heliport is one of the most high-tech, best-equipped heliports in the Arctic Circle. The successful launch of this heliport is the result of highly coordinated and good-quality work on the part of the company's various divisions and service departments in St Petersburg and Varandey. The heliport going into operation will make transporting personnel to the rig more reliable, as well as improving sustainability in logistics on the Prirazlomnoye project - and, going forward, on other projects in Gazprom Neft's offshore portfolio in the Barents Sea.'
Igor RustamovDirector General, Gazprom Neft Shelf
Notes for editors

The Prirazlomnoye oilfield is located in the south-east of the Barents Sea, 60 kilometres offshore. Recoverable reserves are in the order of 79 million tonnes. The licence to develop this field is held by Gazpromneft-Shelf LLC, a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft. Commercial development of the Prirazlomnoye field started in December 2013. A new oil blend, 'ARCO', was launched on the global market in April 2014. Gazprom Neft produced its 15-millionth tonne of oil at the Prirazlomnoye field in November 2020.

The ice-resistant 'Prirazlomnaya' offshore rig was designed and constructed in Russia specifically for development of this field, and is capable of handling all technological operations - drilling, production, storage, and processing and offloading of the finished product. The Prirazlomnaya rig is designed for use under the most extreme environmental and climatic conditions: meeting the most stringent safety requirements, it is capable of withstanding maximum ice loads.

Varandey is a shift camp used by the company as a temporary accommodation site for personnel working on the Prirazlomnoye project. The complex includes hotel-standard hostel accommodation with 180 beds, domestic and commercial facilities, a heliport, and a fully equipped and operational health centre.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:30:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GAZPROM NEFT
01:31pGAZPROM NEFT : commissions a new heliport in the Arctic
PU
01:27pGAZPROM NEFT : Dismantling of previous-generation facilities has started at Gazp..
PU
01:17pGAZPROM NEFT : Drone oil-sample deliveries successfully tested at Gazprom Neft's..
PU
01:17pGAZPROM NEFT : unique Arctic logistics management system is now consolidating da..
PU
12/14GAZPROM NEFT : Innovative program for geological exploration project management ..
AQ
12/13GAZPROM NEFT : Key equipment installed on Gazprom Neft's future LNG bunker
PU
12/10GAZPROM NEFT : receives highest CDP Climate Change score among Russian oil & gas..
PU
12/10MARKET CHATTER : Hyundai Construction Equipment Bags Orders Worth $40.8 Million ..
MT
12/09GAZPROM NEFT : expands promising oil-production cluster in the Khanty-Mansi Auto..
PU
12/08GAZPROM NEFT : successfully tests unmanned aerial vehicles for stock taking and ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 161 M - -
Net income 2020 1 228 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 3,65%
Capitalization 20 921 M 20 852 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,84%
Chart GAZPROM NEFT
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Neft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM NEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4,40 $
Last Close Price 4,43 $
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Vladimir Ivanovich Alisov Non-Executive Director
Kirill Gennadievich Seleznev Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM NEFT-22.79%20 852
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.43%1 875 333
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-41.20%143 597
TOTAL SE-26.85%115 501
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-38.11%112 107
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-6.89%72 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ