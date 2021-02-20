Gazprom Neft invests in social projects in Yugra

17 February 2021

Gazprom Neft, together with the Government of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra, has identified priority areas for cooperation in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in 2021, under an agreement signed by Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov and Natalya Komarova, Governor of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra.

This agreement covers social projects throughout the region to be implemented with Gazprom Neft's involvement. Five districts throughout the

Okrug - the Khanty-Mansi, Surgutsky, Nizhnevartovsky, Oktyabrsky and Kondinsky districts - will benefit from neighbourhood enhancement initiatives, as well as repairs to roads, highways and social facilities.

A new area for engagement will be collaboration with the Yugra Centre for Civic and Social Initiatives Foundation, to which Gazprom Neft will be allocating resources for treating seriously ill children. In addition to this, the company will be supporting projects directed at maintaining the ethnic culture of the indigenous peoples of the Russian Far North, and maintaining their traditional lifestyle. As before, the XIX "Spirit of Fire" International Cinematography Debut Festival, and the IV "Oil Capital" International Youth Forum will, again, be held with Gazprom Neft's involvement, and construction of a residential apartment block in Khanty-Mansiysk will continue, with the company's support.

"The company takes a direct interest in Yugra's all-round development, and particularly in seeing quality of life here continue to improve.

We couldn't consider our investments, and our technological projects here, to be successful, otherwise. Gazprom Neft always adheres to the principle that the locations in which we operate must be as attractive as possible - not just for living, but for working in. Together with local leadership in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra we have identified several social projects to invest in throughout 2021 - all of which we expect to deliver genuine benefits for Yugra locals."

ALEXANDER DYUKOV

Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft

"Alongside measures to support essential activities, this document confirms Gazprom Neft's commitments in terms of environmental safety and corporate social responsibility."

NATALYA KOMAROVA

Governor, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra

Gazprom Neft is one of the most important social investors in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra, implementing projects of genuine importance to local residents under a social-economic agreement with Oblast and municipal government through the company's "Home Towns" CSR programme.

On that basis, major social and cultural facilities have been built in Yugra with support from Gazprom Neft, including the Yugra Chess Academy, the "Planet Childhood" kindergarten, the Kar-Tokhi youth camp in Russkinskaya, and a modern 120-apartment residential complex in Khanty-Mansiysk.

The company committed significant financial resources to its "Antivirus" campaign, directed at combatting COVID-19, throughout 2020, providing local hospitals with free supplies of PPE and medicines, and providing mobile laboratories for swift COVID-19 diagnosis and testing. Employees have been offered COVID-19 vaccinations - on a strictly voluntary basis - since January 2021. So far, approximately 10% of all vaccinated employees are employed at Gazprom Neft subsidiaries in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra. Gazprom Neft is also planning to engage additional specialist vaccination providers in order to further speed-up ongoing vaccinations, ensuring the continuous functioning of its production facilities.