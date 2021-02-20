Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom Neft    SIBN   RU0009062467

GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gazprom Neft : invests in social projects in Yugra

02/20/2021 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gazprom Neft invests in social projects in Yugra

17 February 2021

Category: partnership

Gazprom Neft, together with the Government of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra, has identified priority areas for cooperation in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in 2021, under an agreement signed by Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov and Natalya Komarova, Governor of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra.

This agreement covers social projects throughout the region to be implemented with Gazprom Neft's involvement. Five districts throughout the

Okrug - the Khanty-Mansi, Surgutsky, Nizhnevartovsky, Oktyabrsky and Kondinsky districts - will benefit from neighbourhood enhancement initiatives, as well as repairs to roads, highways and social facilities.

A new area for engagement will be collaboration with the Yugra Centre for Civic and Social Initiatives Foundation, to which Gazprom Neft will be allocating resources for treating seriously ill children. In addition to this, the company will be supporting projects directed at maintaining the ethnic culture of the indigenous peoples of the Russian Far North, and maintaining their traditional lifestyle. As before, the XIX "Spirit of Fire" International Cinematography Debut Festival, and the IV "Oil Capital" International Youth Forum will, again, be held with Gazprom Neft's involvement, and construction of a residential apartment block in Khanty-Mansiysk will continue, with the company's support.

«

"The company takes a direct interest in Yugra's all-round development, and particularly in seeing quality of life here continue to improve.

We couldn't consider our investments, and our technological projects here, to be successful, otherwise. Gazprom Neft always adheres to the principle that the locations in which we operate must be as attractive as possible - not just for living, but for working in. Together with local leadership in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra we have identified several social projects to invest in throughout 2021 - all of which we expect to deliver genuine benefits for Yugra locals."

ALEXANDER DYUKOV

Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft

«

"Alongside measures to support essential activities, this document confirms Gazprom Neft's commitments in terms of environmental safety and corporate social responsibility."

NATALYA KOMAROVA

Governor, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra

Gazprom Neft is one of the most important social investors in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra, implementing projects of genuine importance to local residents under a social-economic agreement with Oblast and municipal government through the company's "Home Towns" CSR programme.

On that basis, major social and cultural facilities have been built in Yugra with support from Gazprom Neft, including the Yugra Chess Academy, the "Planet Childhood" kindergarten, the Kar-Tokhi youth camp in Russkinskaya, and a modern 120-apartment residential complex in Khanty-Mansiysk.

The company committed significant financial resources to its "Antivirus" campaign, directed at combatting COVID-19, throughout 2020, providing local hospitals with free supplies of PPE and medicines, and providing mobile laboratories for swift COVID-19 diagnosis and testing. Employees have been offered COVID-19 vaccinations - on a strictly voluntary basis - since January 2021. So far, approximately 10% of all vaccinated employees are employed at Gazprom Neft subsidiaries in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra. Gazprom Neft is also planning to engage additional specialist vaccination providers in order to further speed-up ongoing vaccinations, ensuring the continuous functioning of its production facilities.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 11:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAZPROM NEFT
06:22aGAZPROM NEFT : delivers a 3.5-fold increase in sales of environmentally friendly..
PU
06:14aGAZPROM NEFT : invests in social projects in Yugra
PU
06:14aGAZPROM NEFT : invests in social projects in Yugra
PU
02/19GAZPROM : Biden administration designates Russian ship as helping to build Nord ..
RE
02/19GAZPROM : Biden administration designates Russian ship as helping to build Nord ..
RE
02/19GAZPROM : says no specific timetable for Nord Stream 2 launch -RIA
RE
02/19GAZPROM NEFT : Sales of Gazprom Neft high-tech bitumens up 32% in 2020
PU
02/19GAZPROM NEFT : and Russian Railways to develop new digital solutions for freight..
PU
02/19GAZPROM NEFT : Year-round fuel deliveries by Gazprom Neft are securing the conti..
PU
02/18GAZPROM : U.S. to unveil Nord Stream 2 pipeline report, but sanctions may take t..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 654 M - -
Net income 2020 1 419 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 921 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Yield 2020 3,80%
Capitalization 21 551 M 21 594 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,84%
Chart GAZPROM NEFT
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Neft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM NEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,54 $
Last Close Price 4,57 $
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Kirill Albertovich Kravchenko Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Administration
Valery Pavlovich Serdyukov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM NEFT6.70%21 594
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.71%1 851 951
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC11.61%150 144
TOTAL SE4.67%117 800
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED11.25%115 615
GAZPROM6.34%72 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ