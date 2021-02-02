Log in
Gazprom Neft

GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
Gazprom Neft : “Green Seismic” technology recognised as one of Russia's best ecological projects in 2020

02/02/2021
Gazprom Neft's 'Green Seismic' technology recognised as one of Russia's best ecological projects in 2020
29 January 2021

Green Seismic' technology developed by Gazprom Neft (which makes it possible to minimise environmental impacts during geological prospecting) has been awarded the V.I. Vernadsky National Ecological Prize.

The company's 'Green Seismic' and 'Green Seismic 2.0' projects won the 'Science for Ecology' nomination,* both having been developed and implemented by the Gazprom Neft Science and Technology Centre together with Gazpromneft-GEO. Green Seismic is an innovative seismic technology involving the use of wireless recording equipment. It is installed using compact all-terrain vehicles, avoiding the need to create forest clearings - which, hitherto, could be as much as five metres wide.

This innovative and environmentally-friendly approach to seismic surveying preserves forests. Not having to use heavy-machinery fleets significantly reduces fuel and lubricant consumption, reduces pressure on earth and soil, and improves industrial safety.

This technology is widely used throughout the company in investigating heavily forested license blocks in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, and the Tomsk Oblast. The Green Seismic project has made it possible to save more than 4.5 million trees since its launch.

The National Ecology Prize was established by the V.I. Vernadsky Non-Governmental Ecological Foundation in 2003,** taking Vernadsky's name since 2013 in honour of the 150th anniversary of his birth. The purpose of the prize is to recognise and popularise completed projects in environmental protection.

'Green Seismic technology is the benchmark in geological prospecting today. Not only does it allow maximum efficiency and accuracy in searching for hydrocarbons, it also means we can implement projects while taking care of the environment. Green Seismic is now used throughout the key regions for Gazprom Neft's operations - and the extent of its application is only going to grow, every year.'
Yuri MasalkinDirector for Geological Prospecting and Resource Base Development, Gazprom Neft and Director General, Gazpromneft-GEO
'This prize is further testimony to the company's development of cutting-edge solutions that not only optimise production processes but also address another objective - reducing manmade environmental impacts. In developing this technology we took a new look at standard methodologies, making some changes to these. As a result, we are now getting high-quality geological information, while preserving forested areas. This technology, in fact, brings together three of the company's operational priorities - efficiency, environmental friendliness and safety.'
Alexey VashkevichDirector for Technological Development, Gazprom Neft
'It is particularly pleasing to us that major companies such as Gazprom Neft are concerning themselves with the preservation of fragile ecosystems and a favourable environment. By using Green Seismic technology, you have not only been able to save millions of trees, protecting them from being felled: in developing and deploying technological solutions like these, you are not just making a contribution to scientific development, but are also acting as an example of responsible business management in the way you conduct your activities - environmental issues being no less important to you than financial ones. I congratulate the team, again, on their victory, and look forward to further innovative developments!'
Olga PlyaminaDirector General, V.I. Vernadsky Non-Governmental Ecological Foundation
Notes for editors

* Green Seismic technology is based on using lightweight technical equipment and wireless radio-telemetry data-logging systems, meaning manmade environmental impacts on forested areas can be reduced. Using compact mobile equipment helps reduce the width of forestry-clearance access trails for delivering and installing seismic-recording equipment by as much as five-fold. Second generation technology - Green Seismic 2.0 - is designed to allow further use of compact equipment, in this case drilling rigs for operations at access trails where seismic signals are generated.

Green Seismic technology is being successfully deployed throughout facilities belonging to Gazpromneft-Khantos, Slavneft-Megionneftegaz, Gazpromneft-Vostok, Gazpromneft Technology Partnerships (formerly the Bazhen Technology Centre) and Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegaz.

** The National Ecology Prize was established in 2003: it was named in honour of V.I. Vernadsky (considered one of the founders of Russian geological science) in 2013, on the 150th anniversary of his birth. The purpose of the prize is to recognise and popularise completed projects in environmental protection, energy efficiency and resources management, the development of new technologies in energy and industry, the deployment of best-available technologies, to promote environmental awareness and culture, and to develop environmental education in the interests of sustainable development, based around Academician V.I. Vernadsky's ideas. The competition received a record number of applications in 2020, with 514 projects from 69 regions across Russia being submitted.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 14:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
