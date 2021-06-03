Gazprom Neft and PWC to work together in developing oil production technologies

03 June 2021 Category: technology

Gazprom Neft is to work with PwC Russia* in developing smart digital solutions in geology and oil production. The move follows the signing

of a Memorandum of Strategic Cooperation at the 2021 St Petersburg International Economic Forum by Vadim Yakovlev Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft and Igor Lotakov, Managing Partner, PWC in Russia and Eurasia.

Gazprom Neft utilises self-learning software, neural networks, artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge "Big Data" processing methodologies in many of its business processes. For example, the company's self-learning digital system - the first of its kind in the world - was used in discovering new oil reserves in 2019. Following analysis of more 60,000 metrics obtained through geophysical investigations at the Vyngapurovskoye field in the Yamalo- Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the programme was able to identify the location of oil deposits from which oil inflows were subsequently obtained, without additional infrastructure having to be installed. The company is also using breakthrough digital solutions in optimising well drilling, in monitoring infield equipment operations and geological investigations, and in logistics.

PWC Russia is proactively expanding its competencies in developing digital technologies, successfully integrating this into traditional business consulting. Major investment here has allowed the company to recruit a large number of experienced digital-technology specialists, further strengthening the firm's technology practice.