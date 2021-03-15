Gazprom Neft increases energy efficiency at its directly owned refineries

10 March 2021

Gazprom Neft succeeded in cutting energy, heating and fuel costs across its directly owned refineries (in Moscow and Omsk) throughout 2020, with energy-saving initiatives delivering savings of RUB400 million. Consistent improvement in managing energy consumption in production is a key element in Gazprom Neft's ongoing refining-facilities development programme.

Gazprom Neft's Moscow and Omsk refineries implemented a total 40 energy-saving initiatives in 2020.

The Moscow Refinery has further improved the operation of its "Biosphere" biological water treatment facilities, with treated water now being used for steam generation to cover the plant's requirements. This technological solution has also delivered further reductions in heat and electricity consumption. The plant's primary oil-refining unit has also taken steps to cut its consumption of gas used for heating, with the plant now operating on the basis of effective usage of thermal energy - i.e., with energy being transferred from those products that have to be cooled down, to those that need to be warmed up. More than 330 lighting fixtures have been replaced with LED equivalents at the Omsk Refinery, which is also implementing projects to make the transition from steam to district heating.