Gazprom Neft

GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 


Gazprom Neft : moves into road construction

04/01/2021 | 05:23am EDT
Gazprom Neft moves into road construction
30 March 2021

Gazprom Neft is moving into the road construction market, as a full-cycle operator, having established a specialist enterprise - Gazpromneft-Road Construction, responsible for managing construction of intra-field roads at company fields, as well as regional and municipal roads - to that end.

The company's proprietary BRIT-branded soil-stabilisation technologies will be used in its construction of infrastructure facilities, together with local materials. Using cold-in-place recycling (CIR) delivers better road-surface quality and reliability while also reducing the per-kilometre cost of new roads by avoiding any reliance on imported materials, specifically hardcore (crushed stone). High-quality binders produced at Gazprom Neft's Vyazma and Ryazan bitumens plants, as well as its Omsk Refinery, will be key components in road laying. The company is also establishing its own cutting-edge road-building equipment fleet.

'Gazprom Neft has gained extensive experience in the development, manufacturing and logistics of bitumen products, as well as in building road foundations and surfaces, in the course of developing its bitumens business. The cross-industry skills and competencies accumulated at that inter-section between oil refining and road construction have allowed the company to open up a whole new business area. The first roads to be built using new BRIT technology will be at Gazprom Neft's own facilities in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra, and in the Tomsk Oblast, this year: we expect the total length of these to reach about 350 kilometres by 2025.'
Levan KadagidzeHead of Commercial Affairs Directorate, Gazprom Neft
Notes for editors

* Cold-in-place recycling (CIR) is a road building and repair technique that involves re-ground hardcore being mixed with special bitumen-based stabilising additives to allow an existing or previous asphalt road covering to be used as part of a new one.

The material mentioned:

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 09:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 029 M - -
Net income 2021 4 611 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 986 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,81x
Yield 2021 9,68%
Capitalization 23 062 M 23 103 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,84%
Chart GAZPROM NEFT
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Neft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM NEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5,16 $
Last Close Price 4,89 $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Kirill Albertovich Kravchenko Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Administration
Valery Pavlovich Serdyukov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM NEFT16.74%23 103
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.86%1 900 118
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC14.96%148 353
TOTAL SE12.68%122 551
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.08%113 883
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY34.08%71 837
