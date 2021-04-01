Gazprom Neft : moves into road construction

Gazprom Neft is moving into the road construction market, as a full-cycle operator, having established a specialist enterprise - Gazpromneft-Road Construction, responsible for managing construction of intra-field roads at company fields, as well as regional and municipal roads - to that end.

The company's proprietary BRIT-branded soil-stabilisation technologies will be used in its construction of infrastructure facilities, together with local materials. Using cold-in-place recycling (CIR) delivers better road-surface quality and reliability while also reducing the per-kilometre cost of new roads by avoiding any reliance on imported materials, specifically hardcore (crushed stone). High-quality binders produced at Gazprom Neft's Vyazma and Ryazan bitumens plants, as well as its Omsk Refinery, will be key components in road laying. The company is also establishing its own cutting-edge road-building equipment fleet.

'Gazprom Neft has gained extensive experience in the development, manufacturing and logistics of bitumen products, as well as in building road foundations and surfaces, in the course of developing its bitumens business. The cross-industry skills and competencies accumulated at that inter-section between oil refining and road construction have allowed the company to open up a whole new business area. The first roads to be built using new BRIT technology will be at Gazprom Neft's own facilities in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra, and in the Tomsk Oblast, this year: we expect the total length of these to reach about 350 kilometres by 2025.'

Levan Kadagidze Head of Commercial Affairs Directorate, Gazprom Neft