Gazprom Neft : publishes its 2020 Sustainability Report

Gazprom Neft (the 'Company') has published its 2020 Sustainable Development Report, prepared in line with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, ISO Guidelines on Social Responsibility, best-performance guidelines from the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, and recommendations from the Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report has been verified by independent international auditors.

In 2020, Gazprom Neft became a participant of the United Nations Global Compact - the largest global corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainable development initiative, confirming the Company's commitment to sustainable development, maximum transparency and openness, partnership development and sharing best practices with the international community. Gazprom Neft supports the implementation of the Paris Agreement, aimed at combatting climate change. The Company received the highest rating among Russia's oil companies in the 2020 CDP (former Carbon Disclosure Project) climate rating, and was named Russia's most transparent company in terms of information disclosure by Interfax and AK&M news agencies.

Gazprom Neft continued its proactive work in reducing environmental harm and improving industrial safety throughout 2020. The Company has achieved 9.7% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 + Scope 2), 28% reduction in internal water consumption, and a total of 99.7% of waste was sent for treatment and recycling. The Company also achieved the 'Target Zero' objective by recording no industrial incidents or fatalities among its employees.

Gazprom Neft is continuing to modernise its refining facilities (in line with the Company's development strategy to 2030), deploying new, energy-efficient technologies. A new high-tech 'Euro+' complex was commissioned at the Moscow Refinery in 2020, directly replacing five previous-generation facilities. The cutting-edge technologies integrated into the design and construction of Euro+ facilities have improved energy efficiency in production, while digital monitoring systems have improved reliability and control. A new deep refining complex was commissioned at the NIS Pančevo refinery in Serbia, resulting in higher production of motor fuels and allowing production of environmentally harmful high-sulphur heavy fuel oil to be discontinued, and production of petroleum coke to commence.

2020 saw the commissioning of an underground gas-storage facility at the Zapadno-Messoyakhsky license block in 2020, part of a unique solution involving associated petroleum gas (APG) from the developed Vostochno-Messoyakhskoye field that is reinjected into undeveloped gas strata at the neighbouring Zapadno-Messoyakhskoye field. This strategy ensures optimum and environmentally sound usage of the natural resources of the Arctic.

The сompany continues to implement a number of nature conservation programmes. Its 'Green Seismic 2.0 Technology' project, aimed at minimising manmade impacts on forested areas, has already saved over 4.5 million trees from being felled, and continues to save a further 1-1.5 million every year. A major component to Gazprom Neft's field development projects is its bio-resources replenishment programme resulting in a total 45 million precious juvenile fish being released into various waters in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting limitations posed major challenges in 2020, highlighting the critical importance of the principles behind sustainable development. Gazprom Neft was able to ensure continuous production throughout the pandemic, and was able to maintain financial stability in the face of having to take unprecedented measures to protect the health of its partners, clients, and employees.

Gazprom Neft attaches particular importance to supporting those regions in which it operates through its 'Home Towns' CSR programme. The сompany's total social investments in 2020 reached RUB 6.4 billion. The сompany's 'Antivirus' campaign, aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19, resulted in a donation of 2.7 million units of PPE, medicine and equipment to various medical institutions, and over 200,000 litres of free fuel being provided to volunteers.

'Gazprom Neft is committed to sustainable development. We are implementing major projects in environmental protection, investing in improving living standards in the regions, and we are making sure the safety and security of our production processes is always remains top priority. Our new goal in 2021 is a one-third reduction in our carbon footprint by 2030. To achieve that, we will be making sure gas accounts for an increasing portion of our total production, will continue to modernise our facilities and to improve our energy efficiency as well as ensuring our APG utilisation is kept as high as possible. We are also developing pilot CCUS (carbon capture, utilisation and storage) projects, which could lead to further reductions in GHG emissions, as well as potentially offering new business opportunities. An updated strategy, including new objectives in sustainable development, could be put to the Board of Directors before the end of this year.'