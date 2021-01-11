Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom Neft    SIBN   RU0009062467

GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gazprom Neft : partners with the Skolkovo Foundation's GreenTechStartup Booster ecological accelerator

01/11/2021 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gazprom Neft partners with the Skolkovo Foundation's GreenTechStartup Booster ecological accelerator
30 December 2020

Gazprom Neft has partnered with the Skolkovo Foundation's GreenTechStartup Booster ecological accelerator - Russia's first accelerator for technological startups in ecology and sustainable development, organised by the Skolkovo Foundation in conjunction with industry leaders and supported by specialist Russian ministries. Gazprom Neft was involved in selecting the most promising projects in both traditional areas for the oil business, as well as in the 'new energy' sector - more than 850 startups, from 190 cities worldwide having taken part in this competition.

[Link]

Winners were categorised across six nominations: clean water; clean air; clean energy; clean land; environmental monitoring; and people and the environment. Thanks to its involvement in the programme Gazprom Neft has been able to put together an up-to-date database of startups offering ecological technologies, and to select the most interesting solutions to progress in conjunction with development companies in 2021, including in environmental monitoring, hydrogen energy, improving energy efficiency, and offsetting greenhouse gas emissions.

Gazprom Neft invests considerable resources in industrial safety, workplace safety, and in developing the human resources and social potential of those locations in which it operates. Partnering with the Skolkovo Foundation is a continuation of the company's strategy of improving its technological processes, and of identifying and deploying innovative ecological and environmental solutions. The company is a signatory to the United Nations' Global Compact - the most significant international corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainable development initiative in the world - as well as supporting the implementation of the Paris Agreement on combatting climate change. Gazprom Neft was awarded a ranking of 'B' in the 2020 Carbon Disclosure Project ratings - the highest level achieved by any Russian oil company.

'The conditions oil companies are operating under today differ very significantly from those we were seeing even a few years ago. Companies today are reconsidering their views on sustainable development, and becoming more ambitious in their ecological goals and initiatives. A major step forward for our company here will be our ESGi Environmental,social and corporate governancemanagement-efficiency improvement project, which we are currently launching. Partnering with Skolkovo will allow us to organise our search for new technologies in line with our own challenges as well as global trends in sustainable development.'
Sergey VakulenkoHead of Strategy and Innovation, Gazprom Neft
Notes for editors

The Skolkovo Foundation is a non-profit organisation, founded in 2010. It operates as the management company of the Skolkovo Innovation Centre. The Foundation's objective is to support technological entrepreneurship in Russia, and to support the commercialisation of the outcomes of research activities. Resident companies at Skolkovo already number more than 2,700. Revenues generated by resident companies stood at more than RUB100 billion in 2019, with total investments standing at RUB13 billion.

Share:
The material mentioned:

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 08:41:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAZPROM NEFT
03:42aGAZPROM NEFT : partners with the Skolkovo Foundation's GreenTechStartup Booster ..
PU
01:21aGazprom To Resume $11.57 Billion Gas Pipeline Construction On Friday
MT
01/06Northern German state plans foundation to help complete Nord Stream 2 gas lin..
RE
01/04Gazprom Starts Supplying Gas to Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina
MT
01/04Gazprom 2020 Preliminary Sales Down 10% In Countries Outside Former USSR
MT
01/02GAZPROM : says gas exports outside ex-Soviet Union down 10% in 2020
RE
01/02Russian annual oil output falls for the first time since 2008 on OPEC+ deal, ..
RE
2020Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 Wraps Up Gas Pipe Laying Work in German Waters
MT
2020Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline says has completed section in German waters
RE
2020Russian Nord Stream 2 pipe-laying vessel leaves German site, indicating proje..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 161 M - -
Net income 2020 1 228 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 3,53%
Capitalization 21 544 M 21 456 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,84%
Chart GAZPROM NEFT
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Neft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM NEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,41 $
Last Close Price 4,57 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Vladimir Ivanovich Alisov Non-Executive Director
Kirill Gennadievich Seleznev Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM NEFT6.33%21 456
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.57%1 859 648
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC12.29%153 026
TOTAL SE6.19%120 669
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.08%113 879
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS6.00%76 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ