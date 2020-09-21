Log in
Gazprom Neft

GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Automated logistics handling at Gazprom Neft Moscow Refinery storage facilities to be managed by autonomous mobile robots (AMRs)

09/21/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Automated logistics handling at Gazprom Neft Moscow Refinery storage facilities to be managed by autonomous mobile robots (AMRs)

09 September 2020

Category: technology

Testing of new goods-handling robots at the Gazprom Neft Moscow Refinery's digital logistics facility, involving automated platforms from leading Russian and international producers, is now complete. Following completion of this project Gazprom Neft has selected promising solutions for developing a fully automated logistics system.

Robots were tested on undertaking various kinds of goods-handling tasks, including interacting with existing self-driving forklift trucks and undertaking operations involving a multi-level vertical storage system, with robots being assigned tasks in real time through a WiFi network thanks to full integration with warehouse management systems.

The process of delivering goods from storage cell to pick-up window happens on a completely standalone (offline) basis. Warehouse employees' safety is ensured by all automated machinery being fitted with sensors which, in the event of a person appearing in such sensor's line of vision, immediately stop any movement by the platform.

The Russian-manufactured1.5-tonne-payload Ronavi H1500 was used for the first time in testing particularly heavy freight: one of this AMR's

advantages also being its high-capacity battery, allowing it to operate for up to eight hours without recharging.

Based on the outcomes of tests on these new model robots, Gazprom Neft plans to create a single and cohesive IT platform for managing all robotics solutions within its digital logistics facility.

technology digitalisation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 15:09:05 UTC
