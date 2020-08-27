Log in
Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Full-scale development of the northern section of Gazprom Neft's Novoportovskoye field has now begun

08/27/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

Full-scale development of the northern section of Gazprom Neft's Novoportovskoye field has now begun

20 August 2020

Category: arctic

Gazprom Neft has begun developing the northern section of its Novoportovskoye field - one of the company's key oil production centres in the Arctic. Implementing this project should see the company's Arctic asset reach peak production, at eight million tonnes of oil per year, by 2021.

Recoverable reserves in the northern section stand at more than 27.8 million tonnes of oil, and 28.5 cubic metres of gas. The company's investment in developing this field is expected to reach RUB86 billion.

The key challenge in developing this field lies in its remoteness from basic field infrastructure: to which end, the company is now completing its construction of the "Sever" digital substation, to ensure an energy supply to the new field.

Ten well pads - all of them comprising high-tech wells - will be installed to facilitate oil production in the northern part of the Novoportovskoye field. First oil has already been produced at the first well, which runs to a total length of 3,395 metres, with a 999-metre horizontal section.

A proven technology in Arctic fields - Premium Port hydraulic fracturing (fracking) - is being used to enhance oil recovery,** having been initially tested in developing the Novoportovskoye field in 2016. Premium Port fracking promotes safety in oil production by making it possible to selectively close frack ports in the event of water or gas ingress while drilling.

«

"Novy Port is the flagship in Gazprom Neft's development of the Arctic. The 'Arctic Gates' terminal was launched here in 2016, making

it possible to start shipping oil through the Northern Sea Route, improving the viability of the Arctic project. A new and ambitious task is now being addressed in these northern latitudes - managing oil production in the northern part of an asset some considerable distance from key Novoportovskoye field infrastructure. This is a major step forward in implementing this project, and one that demands using cutting-edge technologies and finding new solutions."

SERGEY DOKTOR

Head of the Oil and Gas Production Directorate, Gazprom Neft

«

"Developing the northern part of the Novoportovskoye field will give serious impetus to developing this asset, making it possible to maintain the required hydrocarbon production volumes in the long term. Our team has wide-ranging experience in addressing challenging tasks in the Russian Far North, having, over the years, developed technologies and business cases that mean Arctic fields can now be developed efficiently and safely."

ALEXEY OVECHKIN

Director General, Gazpromneft-Yamal

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 17:32:03 UTC
