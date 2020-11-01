Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Gazprom Neft expands its license portfolio with “flank” license blocks in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug

Gazprom Neft expands its license portfolio with "flank" license blocks in the Yamalo- Nenets Autonomous Okrug

15 October 2020 Category: efficiency

Gazprom Neft has acquired five geological prospecting licenses to "flank" fields - already under exploration or development - in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.* All of these new blocks will be developed by Gazprom Neft subsidiary Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegaz. All licenses have been issued for a period of seven years.

Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegaz will investigate the 552.6-km2 Novogodny-2, the 496.9-km2 Zapadno-Yarainersky, and the Zapadno-Ety-Purovskoy and Privolny blocks, covering 992.5 km2 and 451.7 km2, respectively, all located in the Purovsky district of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, and all of them "flank" fields adjoining the Novogodnee, Yarainerskoye, Ety-Purovskoye and Ravninnoye fields. A further new asset - the Zhigulevsky block - is located in the Krasnoselkupsky district of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and is a flank field adjoining the Kholmistoye field. This block covers an area of 362 km2.

2D seismic investigations have already been undertaken at all of the recently acquired license blocks. Investigations will continue in 2021 in order to clarify the blocks' resource potential and formulate the optimum geological prospecting programme.

"The Yanalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug's Noyabrsky district is a landmark for Gazprom Neft. Our history started here, and it was the Noyabrsky businesses that subsequently became the launch pad for the company's advance into the Arctic. Most fields in Noyabrsk are now at an advanced stage of development, but - helped by modern technologies and development strategies - we are maintaining stable production volumes there and, through these new blocks, are developing a base to ensure production in the region, going forward."